Fact Check: Is Jadeveon Clowney Joining the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys are still contending with the fallout from Jerry Jones’ decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, and it may be a while before the franchise is able to fully move on from it. Thankfully, a thrilling 40-37 victory against the New York Giants is helping to ease the pain a bit.

In the meantime, however, Jones is still doing what he can to help patch up the defensive front. Before the team had even made it back to the plane following Brandon Aubrey’s overtime heroics, Jones announced that he had managed to sign yet another veteran pass rusher, the former Houston Texan, Jadeveon Clowney.

For fans of America’s team, that’s great to hear, but for James Houston, there may be some cause for panic. The former sixth-round draft pick found a bit of breathing room due to the exit of Parsons, but the veteran presence and upside of Clowney may just be enough to push back towards a reserve role, if not off of the main roster entirely.

Even though he’s far removed from his prime, Clowney is still a former first overall draft pick and three-time Pro Bowler, and that resume alone should be enough for him to take precedent over the lesser-known names who are currently in the trenches for Dallas. Nevertheless, this merely a short term fix for the season and nothing more.

The darling of the 2014 NFL Draft signed a one-year deal with Jones and the Cowboys, and will receive $3.5 million for doing so. It’s also worth noting that the signing isn’t necessarily a surprising one.

Clowney had visited the team’s facility just four days prior to the deal being announced, and he was reportedly in attendance for some of the team’s recent practices as well. It’s unlikely that he’ll prove to be an immediate difference maker, but any and all help is needed upfront for the Cowboys right now.

The Philadelphia Eagles lit them up on the ground during the opening contest of the season, notching a total of 158 rushing yards. That total dropped to 84 rushing yards against the Giants this week, but even that improvement was offset by the fact that their secondary allowed a whopping total of 422 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

It may not have been the convincing win that many were expecting just a few days prior, but it’s a win nonetheless, and it keeps Dallas firmly in the mix for the divisional crown, at least for now anyways. Up next is a friendly match up against the Chicago Bears, who are currently allowing an average of 39.5 points per game.

Should everything go according to plan, then the Cowboys should be able to find themselves with a winning record heading into their rivalry game against Parsons and the Packers in Week 4.