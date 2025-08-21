New Heights: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Draw 9 Million More Views Than Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl Highlights

After the last several episodes of their podcast saw a combined total of a little more than one million viewers, Taylor Swift has officially taken the Kelce brothers self-produced show to new heights. The international pop music sensation made an appearance on her boyfriend’s New Heights podcast earlier this week, and fans have yet to shake off the hype.

Advertisement

Even though the episode is only one week old, it’s already managed to surpass the total view count of the NFL’s Super Bowl LIX highlights. Considering that February 9th was a day that the Chiefs tight end would like to forget, this certainly helps.

As of writing, the Swift-centered episode has a running view count north of 20 million. That’s nine million more than the official Super Bowl highlights which were posted to the NFL’s YouTube page, which was posted more than six months ago.

In fact, Swift’s appearance on the show was enough to propel the self-proclaimed “funniest family in football” to the third overall spot on Spotify’s Top Podcasts chart. New Heights now ranks higher than Something Scary and Crime Junkie, although it’s still a ways off from rivaling the likes of The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett and the reigning number one podcast in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The New Heights YouTube channel now sports an improved subscriber total of 3.05 million, while the PowerfulJRE channel currently boasts more than 20 million subscribers. When it comes to Spotify’s Trending Podcasts chart, however, Swift’s appearance proved to be enough to help her boyfriend dethrone Rogan and co. for the number one spot.

Rogan’s recent episode with writer and standup comic Sam Tripoli currently sits atop the Top Episodes rankings. His conversation with representative Anna Paulina Luna, which originally aired on the same day as Swift’s appearance on New Heights, currently resides at the sixth overall spot.

Unfortunately, for the Kelce brothers, Swift’s larger-than-life following wasn’t enough to help them crack the top 15, let alone the top 10 rankings, on the same list. As it currently stands, their episode ranks 17th and is beginning to trend downwards.

Nevertheless, Swift’s episode was nothing short of an absolute success for everyone involved. Apart from the occasional bit of insight that the Kansas City pass catcher was willing to share about his team’s most recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the show was struggling to generate much buzz.

It boosted the channel’s metrics, generated an untold amount of ad revenue, and it even gave the pop star the perfect platform to announce the title and artwork of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Suffice to say, it’s been anything but a cruel summer for one of America’s most prominent power couples today.