NFL Analyst Calls ‘BS’ on Reports of Micah Parsons Being Offered the Biggest Non-QB Contract; Labels It “Pro Team Propaganda”

When it comes to Jerry Jones and contract extensions, two things are guaranteed: record-breaking deals and headache-inducing drama. And as things stand, there is no one who can vouch for this better than Micah Parsons.

For the last few weeks, murmurs from the grapevine hinted that Parsons was eyeing a historic extension that would make him the highest-paid non-QB in the league, surpassing Ja’Marr Chase’s $40.25 million per year salary. Then, just a few days ago, reports started circulating that Jones had offered Parsons a deal to give him exactly what he wanted.

Sounds great, right? Not so fast, because NFL analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms aren’t buying the narrative. In fact, they’re calling it “pro-team propaganda” designed to put pressure on Parsons.

Florio started off his rant on Jones’ offer by smartly pointing out that the numbers being leaked don’t tell the full story. The reports not only omit the contract structure but also gloss over key details like guarantees and actual earnings.

Per Florio, this deal could have “phony-baloney backend years” like those in contracts given to Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams. Even worse, he added that the Cowboys are leaking these reports for one reason—to make Micah Parsons look greedy if he doesn’t sign.

“It’s aimed at getting heat on the player for being selfish. ‘Hey Micah, what’s the problem? Jerry’s offering to make you the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history! You said if you got $40 million a year, you’d be the happiest man on Earth,’” said the analyst.

Sound familiar? Florio says it’s a classic front-office tactic—one the New York Giants pulled years ago with Eli Manning when they made it seem like he was demanding to be the highest-paid player in football.

“That’s what teams do—to poison the fan base against the player. And that report? It’s proof positive the Cowboys are trying to make their fans upset with Micah for not just signing the damn contract and being done with it.”

Florio’s Pro Football Talk co-host, Chris Simms, backed up Mike’s claims, calling the whole situation a ploy to pressure Parsons into signing the contract. “This is exactly what it is—it’s pro-team propaganda to pressure the player,” said Simms.

For the veteran analyst, the biggest red flag in this situation is Jerry Jones’ insistence on negotiating directly with Micah Parsons, without involving his agent, David Mulugheta. Simms believes the Cowboys are trying to get their edge rusher to sign a deal on their terms.

The former quarterback even joked that Parsons should flip the script and expose the Cowboys’ tactics by sharing the real terms of the contract on social media. “I’m waiting for the day a player just puts the contract out there and says, ‘You want to know why I’m not signing? Because of bull like this!’”

While Simms’ advice is highly unlikely to be heeded by Micah Parsons & Co., what matters most is that the Cowboys pay him for being one of the league’s best defensive players.

So, whether the Cowboys are actually offering him that kind of contract—or just spinning a narrative to pressure him—remains to be seen. Because the ball is in Parsons’ court… Or, more accurately, in Jerry Jones’ boardroom.