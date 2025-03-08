NFL Draft Guru Says Kirk Cousins Could Be the Vikings’ Backup and Play as Few Games as Russell Wilson Did in 2024

The moment the Falcons benched Kirk Cousins for rookie Michael Penix Jr., he was counting his days. Now, the former Washington quarterback wants out, seeking an opportunity to start elsewhere. Despite having three years left on his contract, Cousins has made his intentions clear to Falcons owner Arthur Blank about leaving the team.

However, the team has yet to make a final decision on his future. Initially, Atlanta explored trade options to avoid paying his $10 million roster bonus, but reports suggest they may have had a change of heart. Meanwhile, rumors are swirling about a potential reunion with the Vikings.

Would a move to Minnesota guarantee Kirk Cousins a starting spot? Not necessarily, according to Daniel Jeremiah. However, he could still see significant playing time behind J.J. McCarthy, potentially finding himself in a situation similar to Russell Wilson’s stint with the Steelers last season. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback started 12 games for Pittsburgh last season after signing a veteran-minimum deal.

The Vikings could strike a similar arrangement with Cousins, bringing him in on a team-friendly deal while the Falcons cover most of his salary—just as Denver did with Wilson. Cousins also has the advantage of familiarity with Kevin O’Connell’s system, and his veteran presence could be invaluable for McCarthy’s development. However, much of this hinges on whether Minnesota can re-sign Sam Darnold after his impressive performances last season.

” JJ is going to be the starter. But you have to have some veteran assurance. First, the guy needs to stay healthy. With Kirk Cousins, I just thought it was a unique opportunity for somebody who knows the offense inside out. Atlanta is footing the bill. So it’s going to cost you next to nothing and he could play for a league minimum as Russell Wilson did last year.”

“If one of these teams is willing to commit to Sam Darnold for longer than the Vikings he’s gotta do it.. Kirk Cousins going back to Minnesota as a backup would be a unique opportunity and it would cost the Vikings next to nothing”@MoveTheSticks #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LOvSRxKDJG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 7, 2025

The move makes sense for both sides. Cousins is familiar with Minnesota and would welcome a return. While Wilson started strong for the Steelers, his play declined as the season progressed, exposing the offense’s struggles. However, the Vikings offer a much stronger offensive system and a more capable coach in Kevin O’Connell.

Re-signing Sam Darnold won’t come cheap for Minnesota this time around, making a deal for Cousins all the more logical. Plus, from a personal standpoint, Cousins would likely prefer being a backup in Minnesota over staying in Atlanta. As humble as he is, respect matters—why stick around after being benched for a rookie?

History also suggests quarterbacks tend to perform better in their second-year post Achilles injury. The four-time Pro Bowler still has plenty left in the tank and hasn’t shown the same level of decline as Wilson.

The Vikings might not be the only ones who could potentially be interested in Cousins. There are many teams in the market for a veteran presence in their QB room and the Browns are one of them.

The Browns emerge as an unexpected destination for Kirk Cousins

Cleveland’s local sports media is also advocating for Cousins to join the Browns’ quarterback room. They prefer him over options like Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz—not because of his on-field performance, but because of his humble personality and great demeanor.

While they don’t believe Cousins offers much as a starter at this stage of his career, they see him as an ideal backup—someone who could be a valuable mentor to any rookie quarterback in the Browns draft. His professionalism, experience, and leadership could help guide a young signal-caller while also fostering a more positive and composed culture in Cleveland.

Any team except Atlanta would benefit from Kirk’s presence in their locker room. He still has a lot left in the tank and signing him on vet minimum is a bargain. However, the only problem is convincing him that his days as a starter are behind him.