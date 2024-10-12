“He Don’t Drink, He Don’t Smoke”: Deion Sanders Explains Why Travis Hunter Is One of “The Best Human Beings”

Travis Hunter has emerged as the forerunner of college football this season. Having helped the Colorado Buffaloes achieve the record of 4-1, the two-way star, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback, is being projected as a Heisman favorite. However, he isn’t at the top of the list of contenders, which frustrates Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime strongly believes that his mentee is destined to be a Heisman winner this year and stated as much on the Pat McAfee Show. When the analyst pointed out that Travis stands second in odds for winning the trophy, the Colorado coach quickly expressed his disbelief in a playful manner.

“How do you even fix your mouth to say that?” joked Sanders. “Second? Travis Hunter and second has never gotten along.”

Sanders further appreciated Travis for the person he is off the field. Referring to him as “one of the best human beings” he knows, the NFL legend highlighted some qualities of the college star that he deeply admires.

“He don’t drink, he don’t smoke, he goes right home after practice to study a ton of film.”

Coach Prime also shared how he holds a “race” with Travis every Saturday about who wakes up first. They text each other whenever they get up, and Sanders couldn’t be prouder that Travis recently beat him. “He beat me this morning like, ‘Let’s go coach.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s go,'” Sanders revealed.

I’m just telling you what the odds are “Travis Hunter is one of the best human beings that I know.. He loves the game of football” ~ @DeionSanders#ColegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/5rBFuilwWt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 12, 2024

While the Buffaloes coach is confident in Hunter’s ability to clinch the Heisman this year, he still has to overcome Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and navigate some rough patches to complete the run.

Travis Hunter’s Heisman odds

According to the Heisman odds from BetFTW, Broncos’ Jeanty stands at the top spot. The star running back has been nothing short of explosive this year, already tallying 1,031 yards from 95 attempts and 16 touchdowns. He also set a college record with the most rushing yards in a game, and if things continue on the same trajectory, he could become the first running back to win the Heisman since Derrick Henry.

However, Travis closely follows Jeanty with his +310 odds against the RB’s +270. The Colorado star stands out in college football, being an asset for the Buffs, in both the defense and offense. With a catch percentage of 85.2%, 46 receptions, and 6 touchdowns, he is fifth in the country in terms of receptions.

However, some analysts, including Bruce Feldman, believe that Hunter’s college team might be the only hindrance on his path to the Heisman. While top NCAA teams like the Trojans, Buckeyes, and Sooners have dominated the Trophy votes, the Buffaloes are simply not a highly-ranked team in Feldman’s eyes, which could weaken his case.

However, Travis is still on the upward march this season with his eyes set on the next win. His Buffaloes will take on the Kansas State Wildcats this Saturday.