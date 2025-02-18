NFL Insider Decodes Why Kirk Cousins is a Good Fit for the Browns

Kirk Cousins went from swag surfing to throwing four picks. Now, he seems to be on his way out from Atlanta just one season after signing a massive $180 million contract. The Falcons benched him late last season in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr., and now, they seem fully committed to the former Huskies QB as their future. So, what’s next for the veteran quarterback?

A move to Cleveland could be in the cards. Insiders believe that joining the Browns might be the right move, giving him a fresh start. During the latest episode of The Insiders with Tom Pelissero and Judy Bautista, the insiders shed light on Cousins’ situation in Atlanta.

While they pointed out that the Falcons haven’t given any indication to trade or release Kirk, they might as well because it seems Penix is the future of the franchise. Keeping the veteran QB would be untenable and disruptive for the locker room dynamics.

“Well, certainly it seems they are all in on Michael Penix. So we have to assume that Kirk Cousins will not be there. The question is- Can they find a trade partner or are they going to have to release him?”

Judy Bautista pointed out that QBs coming off Achilles’ injury tend to get better in the second year, and Cousins might be on the same track. Playing him at this point doesn’t like an option for Atlant, but the Browns might be willing to give the veteran a new home because they, too, need a QB after DeShaun Watson’s ACL injury.

“Kirk Cousins will probably be better next season. Could he be for instance in Cleveland which needs a QB with DeShaun Watson’s own Achilles injury being an issue?”

The move makes sense much like what the Steelers did last season, signing Russell Wilson on a one-year veteran deal after the Broncos released him. Denver is still paying him, and Atlanta will have to pay similarly to Kirk Cousins. Why not take advantage of a cap-friendly situation?

Speaking of a similar situation, Russ is once again a free agent after his year-long contract ended. Could the Steelers re-sign him or will someone else try to buy the services of the veteran QB?

Russell Wilson might find it difficult to find a new home

Wilson has made it clear he wants to stay in Pittsburgh, but the final decision rests with the Steelers. While signing him would be cap-friendly, so would bringing in Justin Fields. Team owner Art Rooney has stated that Pittsburgh will sign one of the two, but insiders believe they’re leaning toward Fields, given his youth and strong support within the locker room.

If the Steelers move on, Wilson will hit free agency in search of a new home. A potential reunion with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas has been speculated, but like Kirk Cousins, Wilson is now viewed as a bridge quarterback rather than a long-term solution. However, his stock appears to be even lower than that of the former Falcons QB.

“Pittsburgh has a decision to make. It would seem like they are going to tilt towards Justin Fields. He is younger and there was a lot of support for him in the building. So that means Russell Wilson will be on the move. He is another older QB. He would be a bridge guy to get to your younger guy. But where does he fit?,” said Pelissero.

Everyone saw Wilson’s decline towards the end of last season, making it difficult for him to find a franchise willing to commit to him as a starter.

However, his biggest advantage is that signing him would be cap-friendly. If a team drafts a rookie quarterback, he could serve as a valuable mentor, providing experience and leadership while bridging the gap to the next era—much like Cousins.