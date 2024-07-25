Ryan Clark Asks: Was Tom Brady “Good Enough” to Get His Son Drafted Like LeBron James?

Oct 14, 2007; Irving, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to wide receiver Randy Moss (81) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s recent ranking of the top athletes of the 2000s has ignited a spirited debate, particularly regarding the placements of Tom Brady and LeBron James. James trumped Brady, ranking 4 to Brady’s 5. This, obviously, sparked a heated debate among NFL and NBA enthusiasts, with NFL fans not happy with the outcome, but Ryan Clark is fully on board with the rankings.

The former NFL player strongly supports LeBron’s higher ranking, arguing on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ that LeBron’s influence on the game of basketball is unparalleled, citing the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to draft Bronny James as a testament to his impact. Clark stated,

“Do you think Tom Brady was good enough to get his son drafted?…40-year-old LeBron James in December is so good at basketball [he] still changes the dynamic of an organization so much, [they] still drafted his son.”

Clark further stated that the Lakers did not care if James had a “cardiac arrest or averaged four points,” they wanted him to stay, and went to extreme lengths to ensure that he did.

LeBron and Brady have both had storied careers in their respective sports but James is still in the game, while Brady has retired, as Clark pointed out.

In contrast, Mike Tannenbaum, defended Brady’s position, highlighting that while the Patriots might not have drafted Brady’s son they still value the quarterback’s loyalty and his remarkable achievements for the team, including winning seven Super Bowl titles. Similarly, Harvey Douglas was also fully in Brady’s corner.

Harvey Douglas’s Case for Tom Brady

While Clark was very clearly on team LeBron, Douglas was a lot more partial towards Tom Brady. He spoke about the kind of impact Brady has had on the city of New England. Douglas advocated for Brady’s impact outside the gridiron.

Douglas pointed out that Brady’s work ethic and the pride he instilled in New England fans are key elements of his legacy. He argued that while LeBron possesses exceptional physical gifts, Brady’s journey to greatness was marked by hard work and determination.

