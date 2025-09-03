mobile app bar

Sean Payton Recalls the Time He Almost Became a Raiders HC, but Jerry Jones Got in His Way

Samnur Reza
Published

Sean Payton and Jerry Jones

Sean Payton (left) and Jerry Jones (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton’s NFL playing career was about as short as they come. He played just three games with the Chicago Bears during the 1987 players’ strike. But as a coach, that’s where things got really interesting. After nine years molding college talent, especially quarterbacks and offensive guys, Payton broke into the league with the Eagles as a QB coach in 1997 under offensive coordinator Jon Gruden, soaking up everything he could.

Two years in Philly, the City of Brotherly Love, and he was on the move again. Next stop … New York. Payton spent four years with the Giants, starting out as the quarterbacks coach before getting bumped up to offensive coordinator. He even helped lead them to the Super Bowl in 2001, where they ran into Ray Lewis and that ferocious Ravens defense.

By then, Payton’s name was starting to buzz. Offers were bound to roll in, and sure enough, one came from none other than Al Davis, the legendary owner and GM of the Oakland Raiders. It was right after the 2002 season, when the locker room was in turmoil.

Bill Callahan had just coached the Raiders to a Super Bowl, but guys like Charles Woodson and Rich Gannon weren’t shy about ripping him publicly. Davis knew he had a mess on his hands, and Payton was already on his radar.

“Bill [Parcells] comes to see me. And he says, Al Davis wants to interview you for the head job. And he said, ‘I’m gonna be honest with you, I think he’s gonna wanna hire you,” Payton recalled on an episode of The Schrager Hour.

And sure enough, Payton got the call. He flew out to Oakland, spent three days with Al Davis, and then headed back home. Next stop was a family trip to Disneyland, but even there, his phone kept buzzing, late-night talks with Davis about staff members and whatnot, you name it. The way it was going down, Payton figured this was it, his shot at that first head coaching gig.

“I went to Jos. A. Bank and got my black suit with the silver tie,” Payton remembered. Yes, he was that sure he was getting hired.

During that trip, on a Thursday, Payton got a call from Michael Lombardi, the Raiders’ senior personnel exec, saying Davis wanted to speed things up. So, Payton hopped back on a call with Davis and ended up spending another three days in Oakland. Meanwhile, Bill Parcells, freshly hired as the Cowboys’ head coach, wanted a straight answer from Payton.

If the Raiders gig didn’t come through (which Parcells was basically betting on), he’d make Payton his OC. Parcells even told him over the phone something like, ‘Look, turning down a head coaching job isn’t easy.’ So nothing was set in stone. And right when it looked like Payton might be packing for Oakland, Jerry Jones did what Jerry does best … stepped in and snatched him away.

“When [me and Parcells] hung up, two minutes later, the phone rang and it was Jerry. And he asked me to come by the house. He sent a driver. And I think it was the same type of trip that Zim [Mike Zimmer] took. There’s a moral of this story: If Jerry’s the last guy you see, you’re probably staying.”

Jerry Jones was really something back then. And you know, Cowboys fans would love to have that old Jerry back, the one who’d do whatever it took to keep his coaches and players around. If that Jerry was still running the show, Micah Parsons probably wouldn’t be going anywhere.

That said, Payton spent the next three years in Jerry’s World before landing his first head coaching job with the Seattle Seahawks. He won AP Coach of the Year in his very first season (2006) and went on to hoist a Super Bowl trophy just three years later.

