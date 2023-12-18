Watch Chicago Bears’ Horrid Display of Wasting Justin Fields’ Near-Perfect Gameplay in 4 Clips

Justin Fields showcased brilliance in the Week 15 clash against the Cleveland Browns, notably escaping a Myles Garrett sack to throw a mesmerizing touchdown. The Bears initially led 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but Cleveland mounted a comeback, scoring 13 consecutive points. Dustin Hopkins’ 34-yard field goal with 32 seconds left secured Cleveland’s first lead.

Despite Fields’ outstanding efforts, the Bears faltered due to numerous drops by the receivers, diminishing the impact of his stellar performance. Justin Fields demonstrated growth in his third season as a starter, more so in his ability to escape pockets effectively. Despite facing nine sacks in his first start, Fields highlighted his progress in navigating pockets after the game.

Some praise should go to Coach Matt Eberflus for his improved skill of stepping up into the pocket and making throws. In a series of four clips posted by an X user, the impressive performance of Justin Fields is evident. However, the clips also showcase missed opportunities by receivers that could have led to a perfect game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/3PointStansPod/status/1736509439216144795?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The consensus postgame for Fields on Sunday is a unanimous sentiment: his teammates let him down. It’s crucial to note that Fields was hindered by the skill players, especially when facing the best defense in the league. The game’s overall outlook could have been different if Mooney caught the Hail Mary.

Justin Fields’ Brilliance Marred By Weak Team?

Fans collectively voiced frustration as they observed Justin Fields being consistently let down by his receivers throughout the game. The sentiment among them is one of exasperation, with comments highlighting Fields’ efforts in delivering perfect deep passes and a Hail Mary for potential touchdowns, only to face disappointment due to the team’s shortcomings.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Chicago_Jay1/status/1736593721997623535?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VivalaZito/status/1736497919677661653?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TreyBizzy/status/1736497815189131561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The recurring theme revolves around the perceived letdown by players like Mooney, Tonyan, and Scott. Some fans express concern about the team’s ability to support either Fields or potential new quarterback Caleb Williams amid letdowns from the supporting cast. Take this fan’s analysis:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/3PointStansPod/status/1736592689548661035?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Cleveland Browns secured their second comeback victory this season, triumphing after trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter. This places them as the sole NFL team with such achievements, adding to their earlier Week 10 win against the Ravens.

On the flip side, the Bears faced a less favorable outcome as it marked them as the first team since the 2015 New York Giants to lose three games in a season after leading by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter. Chicago’s aspirations for a late-season playoff push appear significantly diminished with a record now standing at 5-9.