NFL Twitter flames the ‘Tom Brady FTX Investment’ with Gisele Bündchen as $32 Billion worth crypto firm suffers 72% drop

Tom Brady has been having a rough turn of events recently, and the issues seem to compound after the news of FTX being acquired just broke.

The Buccaneers quarterback is surprisingly back for his 23rd season in the NFL. Why is it surprising? Well, after the Bucs lost to the Rams in the divisional round, he announced that he would be retiring.

About 40 days after, Brady announced that he would be going back on his retirement. The news was met with applause from NFL fans who wanted another year of the GOAT, but the move definitely affected his social life.

Gisele Bündchen, his long-time wife, didn’t appreciate that Brady couldn’t put his family ahead of football, believing that she had sacrificed enough in her career until that point. The end result was a divorce between the couple. Before their divorce, Brady and Gisele had been through several things together including embarking on business opportunities together.

One such business opportunity was immersing themselves in the cryptocurrency world. Brady and Gisele put their combined $650 million net worth in an equity stake at FTX. Now though, FTX has suffered a major downfall, and it could impact everyone involved.

This commercial with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, encouraging their friends to use FTX, came out last September. pic.twitter.com/SuJamuWcmc — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) November 8, 2022

Tom Brady FTX deal goes sideways and Gisele Bündchen stands to suffer as well

The former couple entered a long-term partnership with the cryptocurrency firm in 2021. Not only did they have an equity stake in the firm, but they were also big parts of the company.

Brady served as the brand’s ambassador while Gisele was named an environmental and social initiatives advisor. However, with the company in shambles now, that could all be over.

The company is now down at $4.50, trading for a ridiculously low price, down 72%. FTX was working on raising a valuation at $32 billion, making these prices horrendous.

Additionally, with the prices so low, the cryptocurrency firm Binance is set to acquire FTX for very little money. The news is horrible for those who invested in FTX, and now, they’ll have to face the worst of it.

Brady has been hearing it from NFL Twitter, fans flaming him for the unfortunate turn of events he’s had this year, first losing Gisele and now this.

Tom Brady endured a stretch of losing 5 of 6 games, filed for divorce, just lost FTX, and has a failing NFT company. Not the best month of his career by any means. — BHeals152 (@B_Heals152) November 8, 2022

Oh man Tom Brady really is having a terrible year… https://t.co/JWGOwg7UxM — Adam Taggart (@menlobear) November 9, 2022

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were early investors in FTX. Wonder who got that one in the divorce settlement… — Dan Primack (@danprimack) November 9, 2022

