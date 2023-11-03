NFL Vet Ryan Leaf Pours His Heart On Matthew Perry, Who Saved His Life By Helping Him Fight Through Substance Abuse

Mathew Perry, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the TV show ‘Friends’, took his last breath on October 29. The late actor battled substance abuse earlier in his life but later channeled it to help others. After this tragic loss, NFL veteran Ryan Leaf credited Matthew for helping him achieve sobriety as a remembrance.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of the ‘Straight Line Podcast’ with PointsBet, Ryan Leaf got emotional while talking about the tragic loss of Matthew Perry. He then credited the widely known ‘Friends’ star for helping him through sobriety.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RyanDLeaf/status/1719700212648743047?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Matthew Perry passed away at his LA home, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. The ex-NFL star stated in his tribute that the 54-year-old late actor was ‘instrumental’ in his recovery. He has been in sobriety for 12 years now, battling alcohol addiction. Ryan said,

“I don’t know if I’m here right now, being able to do stuff like this — or anything — if it weren’t for him, and him sharing his story and making me understand that you can be a guy in the public eye that everyone knows and still be sober, be humble and be about helping other people.”

The ex-Chargers player’s life story shifted from being an NFL quarterback to someone who was the subject of ‘NFL draft bust’ headlines.

Matthew Perry Rescued Ryan Leaf From Rock Bottom

Not long ago in 1998, Ryan Leaf became the No. 2 overall NFL Draft Pick, after Peyton Manning. This led to heightened expectations for the San Diego QB, who unfortunately got soiled with his substance abuse later. Ryan was arrested in 2009 for his addiction to Vicodin, along with burglary charges.

However, the story did not end there, as 3 years later, Leaf was arrested once again for breaking into a house with the intent of stealing medical prescriptions. He describes this as his ‘absolute rock bottom’.

Advertisement

This is what motivated Matthew Perry to help Ryan Leaf in his recovery. As his death startled the world, it also felt like a personal loss for Ryan, who credits Perry for being there for him throughout his recovery.

“There’s a lot of people that I owe for the life I now have, get to live … and he’s certainly at the top of that,” said Leaf.

He gave an emotional tribute to Perry, saying,

“Matt, we’ll miss you. I’ll miss you. I hope you are finally at peace, because I just don’t know if you ever truly were.”

Matthew left a significant mark on people’s lives, and as a tribute to his helping nature, a foundation dedicated to helping those who are battling addiction was established.