Between Aaron Rodgers & LeBron James, Insider Picks Who is More Likely to Win a Championship Before Calling it Quits

Touching 40, both Aaron Rodgers and LeBron James are standing on the pinnacles of their long and legendary careers. Rodgers, a 17-year NFL vet is chasing his second Super Bowl with his second team, while James will be going for his fifth championship in his 22nd season. Which of these two have a better chance of getting to that goal before they retire? Rich Eisen has some thoughts.

So, who’s the “aging superstar more likely to win a title before they retire?” On The Rich Eisen show, the analyst chose his pick for this question to be NBA superstar LeBron James.

Currently in the twilight of his career, the last time James won a championship was during the 2019/20 season. Considered one of the GOATs of the game, he is not showing any signs of slowing down. However, this year too, the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.

When asked if LeBron will win that elusive fifth title with the Lakers, Eisen said “I think so.” However, James could be testing free agency next season if he doesn’t opt in before June 20. Till now, though, he has given no indication that he wants to retire. While he has eyes on that fifth ring, its not clear with which team he’ll achieve that feat.

As for Rodgers, the New York Jets quarterback is determined more than ever to prove himself on the field.

Can Aaron Rodgers Make a Mark in 2024?

In his second season with the Jets, Rodgers has a lot of pressure to prove his worth after going down within four snaps last season. Not to mention, he struggled through his last season with the Packers too. Is 2024 going to be any different?

Apart from the chip on his shoulder, the QB is going into the next season equipped with much better protection, for starters. And if Rodgers is the same guy who won league MVP for two straight years in 2020, and 2021, then the Jets have a fighting chance at the title.

If Rodgers continues to perform at an elite level (and if he doesnt snap anything else), the Jets could be Super Bowl contenders but the competition might not be so forgiving. However, even if he plays as a competent starter, New York has the supporting cast to compete for an AFC title.