In the thrilling 31-26 season opener, the Colorado Buffaloes saw standout performances from their young stars. While Travis Hunter led the way with Shedeur Sanders by his side, there was Jimmy Horn Jr. who had a massive night himself.

Hunter is known for his incredible speed with a 40-yard dash time of 4.40 seconds. He excelled on both sides of the ball, with his versatility as both a cornerback and wide receiver. On the other hand, Horn Jr. is actually faster with a blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.38 seconds.

Horns also proved his worth as a wide receiver by covering an impressive 198 receiving yards. While Horn slightly edges out Hunter in terms of speed, Hunter remains a game-changer for the Buffaloes. Despite trailing behind by just fractions of a second, Hunter’s ability to effectively switch between cornerback and wide receiver roles helped the Buffaloes in their victory over North Dakota State University.

Hunter & Horn Jr.- The Dynamic Duo for Colorado

Horn Jr. stands out as the fastest player on the Colorado roster. His explosive performance in the season opener against North Dakota State proves his worth. Horn torched the Bison defense for 191 receiving yards and a touchdown on just six catches while also showing incredible chemistry with quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

However, while Horn’s speed and big-play ability are undeniable, Hunter is the kind of athlete you don’t forget. In the same game, Hunter delivered a monster performance, racking up 132 receiving yards and three touchdowns on offense, while also locking down the defense by allowing just 18 yards on 69 snaps.

When it comes to embodying the spirit of the Colorado Buffaloes, both Hunter and Horn Jr. make strong cases.

Hunter has quickly become a symbol of versatility and skill for the team. Standing 6’1″ and weighing 183 pounds, Hunter surely has an impressive presence on the field. Horn Jr. is a senior wide receiver and is also a standout player for Colorado. At 5’10” and 170 pounds, Horn brings speed and playmaking ability. With 198 yards and a touchdown in the current season, his contribution has been crucial to the Buffaloes’ offense. While Hunter’s versatility and dual-role capability make him a symbol of all-around excellence, Horn’s explosive plays have an integral role in the team’s success.

Horn may be the fastest, but Hunter’s versatility and impact on both sides of the ball make him a game-changer for the Buffaloes. Surely, both Horn and Hunter are making their presence felt, and as the season progresses, let’s hope that they continue to reveal just how much they can accomplish on the field.