$14,000,000 Worth Josh Allen Puts His Ford Raptor Up For Grabs For His Fans Through a Special Contest

Josh Allen, who has amassed a massive $14,000,000 net worth, has put his 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor up for grabs for the winner of a special contest. Allen, who currently has a 6 year $258,000,000 deal, has joined hands with West Herr Auto Group to provide his fans an opportunity of a lifetime.

Josh Allen, who has a superb car collection which includes the likes of Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Jeep Wagoneer, Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, Range Rover Sport, and Aston Martin Vantage, is giving his fans the opportunity to win a 2019 Ford F150 Raptor, which was previously driven by their star quarterback himself.

West Herr is Giving Fans a Chance to Win a Truck Signed by Josh Allen

West Herr’s marketing director Matt Lasher, per rochesterfirst.com, spoke about the contest and that they were very excited to give away Josh Allen’s truck to one lucky fan. He described it as a unique prize and the perfect way to start the upcoming football season. The lucky fan will have the option of having the car or taking a cash prize of $100,000. The promotional contest starts on September 1. Fans from Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse have until October 16th to ensure an entry.

“Everyone on Team West Herr is a massive Josh Allen fan, so we are very excited to have the opportunity to give away Josh’s Truck to one lucky fan,” said Matt Lasher. “This is truly a one-of-a-kind prize, and there is no better way to kick off the upcoming football season!”

The winner of the contest will also have the option to donate the winning amount to the Patricia Allen Fund. The same fund which was started in memory of Allen’s grandmother. The amount will help John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in continuing their work towards helping the kids in need. Fans can click on this link to enter into the contest.

West Herr Looks to go Big With Latest Campaign

West Herr is an automobile dealers group that was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orchard Park, New York. It mostly operates in the regions of Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. The company not only sells new cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs but also specializes in used cars and trucks.

It is currently New York state’s largest automobile group and is spread across 35 different locations. It has a team size of over 2000 employees as well. Back in 2020, West Herr managed to sell over 52,000 cars. Moreover, with their new promotional campaign and Josh Allen’s involvement in it, things are only going to get better in the neat future for West Herr.