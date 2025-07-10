“Nobody Can Fill Those Shoes”: Deion Sanders Thinks It Takes 5 Colorado Players to Replace Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders

For the first time in over two years, the Colorado Buffaloes will take the field without their former stars, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. The dynamic quarterback-receiver duo, who combined for nearly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, is now showcasing their talents in the NFL. Their departure marks the end of an era for the Buffs, and while their absence will be felt, head coach Deion Sanders believes his team is well-equipped to move forward.

Speaking to the media and ESPN analysts for the first time since April, Coach Prime addressed the upcoming college football season and how the Buffs plan to adapt without two of their cornerstone players. He acknowledged that replacing players of Shedeur and Travis’s caliber is an impossible task, calling them “great players” who helped shape the identity of Colorado football during their time.

However, Deion stressed that while the individuals may be gone, their production can be matched, or even exceeded, through a collective effort.

“Nobody can fill those shoes. They were great players, we have a better team. It’s a difference between great players and a great team. We have a better team but we can replace those type of players. It may take three players on offense to replace a Travis Hunter. It may take two players to replace Shedeur Sanders and that’s what we brought here. So we feel like we have better defense and offense.”

Another advantage for Colorado heading into the new season is continuity. With his coaching staff entering their second year in Boulder, Deion Sanders believes the improved familiarity with schemes and systems will allow players to develop more effectively and execute at a higher level.

According to Coach Prime, the progress they made last year set the standard. Now it’s about maintaining that culture. Anything less is unacceptable and goes against the vision they’ve built here.

Coach Prime has once again overhauled the roster, injecting it with much-needed depth and talent across the board. Among the most notable additions is 5-star freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. While many see Lewis as the future of the program, they expect him to sit behind Kaidon Salter this season. Salter, a transfer portal pickup with more experience, is likely to be the Week one starter.

Still, Deion is excited about Lewis’s potential and is already grooming him for the spotlight. According to him, Julian is progressing well. He’s already a leader in that locker room. They are putting him in front of the media and in pressure situations now so that when it’s his time to play under the lights, he’ll be ready.

Shedeur Sanders set a new standard for quarterbacks at Colorado—one that future players like Lewis and Salter must aim to meet or surpass. Despite playing behind a weak offensive line and with little help from the run game, Shedeur still produced at a high level.

As much as what Shedeur and Hunter accomplished, he remains convinced that everyone is replaceable.

While replacing Travis Hunter is a challenge altogether because, as a rare two-way player, he contributed on both offense and defense—a trait few players can replicate. Still, Deion Sanders’ team can match, if not exceed, Hunter’s statistical impact. Travis wasn’t the best cornerback in college, and he wasn’t the best wide receiver either. He was undersized for a corner and still developing as a wideout.

But thanks to strong recruiting, the Buffs now have a deep receiver room and one of the most exciting young corners in the nation in DJ McKinney. While the Browns’ new quarterback and the Jaguars’ new star may be gone, everyone can be replaced.