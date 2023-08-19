“Not as Great as The Patriots”: Rob Gronkowski Assesses the Possibility of Patrick Mahomes Creating a Dynasty With the Chiefs

Rob Gronkowski is impressed with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid who are on the verge of creating one of the biggest dynasties in football with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he doesn’t feel that it is going to be as big as Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.

In his latest appearance with Kay Adams in the Up And Adams show, Rob Gronkowski was vocal about Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs to a new unexplored horizon. He was amazed at how the franchise won its second Super Bowl and how that could result in them becoming a great dynasty in football if they win another one in the next three years. But he further emphasized that that still would leave New England Patriots at the top as the best football dynasty ever.

Rob Gronkowski Feels the Kansas City Chiefs Will Never Reach the Levels of the New England Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as one of the best franchises over the past few seasons. Not only have they been extremely consistent, but they have also managed to win silverware during the period, winning two Super Bowl titles in the past four seasons.

Rob Gronkowski who had an incredibly successful career with the New England Patriots, heaped praise on the Chiefs for having a great run. Gronkowski stated that the Chiefs would be able to build themselves a dynasty if they manage to win another Super Bowl in the next three years, which would make it their third Super Bowl.

The 34-year-old tight end however quickly dismissed the possibility of the Chiefs ever reaching the levels set by the Patriots, labeling that dynasty unparalleled. He gave most of the credit for the Chiefs’ success to their head coach, Andy Reid who according to him has done an exceptional job in molding them into one of the best teams in the NFL currently.

“If the Kansas City Chiefs do win another Super Bowl within the next three years, I would say that they are one of the greatest dynasties of football, but not as great as the Patriots. That dynasty was just unbelievable going from 2003 to 2019, That lasted about 15-16 years, but they’re a great team, a great organization and I think it starts with their head coach, Andy Reid,” Gronkowski said.

The Chiefs also came incredibly close to winning the Lombardi trophy in 2021, when they suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronk Doesnt Believe Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce Could Ever Break His TD Reception Record With Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski also weighed in on the possibility of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce breaking his and Tom Brady’s record of 105 touchdown receptions as a quarterback tight end duo in the NFL. The current Chiefs duo have 48 touchdown receptions in their kitty, which is not even half of Gronkowski and Brady’s tally.

Taking multiple factors into account, Gronkowski came to the conclusion that Mahomes and Kelce would not be able to break their record. However, he felt that a fair comparison between the two duos could be made on other fronts.

If Patrick Mahomes and Co. want to prove Rob Gronkowski’s prophecy wrong, they need to win another 3 Super Bowl titles in this decade and match the Patriots’ tally of six championships.