“Not Jared Goff, Not Lamar Jackson”: Mina Kimes Names the Best QB in Play-Action Last Season

Jordan Love may be the NFC version of Justin Herbert. The 26-year-old former first-round pick has the prototypical size (6-foot-4, 219 lbs.) and skill to succeed as an NFL quarterback. More often than not, he plays well when on the field. But it feels like something is missing when it comes to potential graduation into the NFL’s top tier of signal-callers.

Advertisement

Everyone has a gaffe or two on their resume. So we can’t hold Love against Herbert. Mina Kimes would never do such a thing. When discussing Love’s recent thumb injury on NFL Live, she revealed an incredible fact about his play that many fans probably don’t know.

“Jordan Love was the best quarterback in football, statistically, in play action last year. Not Jared Goff. Not Lamar Jackson. EPA per [play action] drop back, it was Jordan Love,” Kimes told ESPN’s audience.

As much as everyone enjoys a good statistical pull, Kimes didn’t mention it to gas Love up. She pointed it out to show how Love’s ailment, which he’s having surgery to repair, could have a massive impact on Green Bay’s offense.

“Under center play action is where my mind is… [that’s] how [the Packers] get to their explosives… and about half of [Love’s play action] reps were [under center]. When you think about Matthew Golden’s potential impact… I think about Jordan Love turning his back to the defense… and Golden using [his] speed to get downfield. So, that’s something I would keep an eye on,” Kimes elaborated.

Love fought through multiple injuries — most notably a knee sprain — in the 2024 season. He posted solid numbers (3,389 passing yards, 25 touchdowns passes), but his output was diminished somewhat by the Packers’ run-heavy attack. One glance at his passing attempts is all you need to see how head coach Matt LaFleur adjusted the offense due to his injuries.

Jordan Love 2023: 579 pass attempts/17 games = 34.1 passes per game

Jordan Love 2024: 425 pass attempts/15 games = 28.3 passes per game

Packers fans are hoping Love’s production will return to 2023 levels in 2025. This injury would seemingly dampen the likelihood of that happening. But if his recovery goes well and he avoids missing time beyond the preseason, he could ramp up quickly. His Week 1 showing versus the Detroit Lions could prove to be a sign of what’s to come. Kickoff for that contest is 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sept. 7.