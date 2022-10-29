Odell Beckham Jr. To Play For Cowboys? Jerry Jones Drops Massive Hint

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Ram player Odell Beckham Jr. watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr’s last season’s story will keep on inspiring innumerable athletes around the world. He was down and out in the middle of the season. He wasn’t playing well, he wasn’t gelling up nicely with his mates and hence, had to part ways with the Browns.

However, as soon as he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, his season changed dramatically. Moreover, his addition added immense strength to the Rams’ squad and right from the word go, he started delivering incredible performances for his new franchise.

What started off as a forgettable season, ended with 27 catches, 305 yards and 5 touchdowns in 8 games and a Super Bowl title victory. Moreover, his postseason numbers were really impressive. In 4 postseason games, he had 21 catcher for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr. Might End Up With The Cowboys

Odell unfortunately tore his ACL mid-game during Super Bowl due to which, he had to stay away from the sport for a considerable period of time. However, the free agent is recovering well and many top teams are looking to rope him in for the latter part of the tournament.

Many experts had opined that the Los Angeles Rams would definitely try their best to rope him into their squad once again. Obviously, he was sensational for them last season, he knows the franchise, the coaches and the players extremely well so his addition will only boost their lineup.

However, with Rams struggling to generate winning momentum this season, there are rumors that OBJ might gravitate towards other teams who are doing comparatively well. One such franchise is Dallas Cowboys.

Even in the absence of Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have got off to a rollicking start to the season. Out of 7 games, they have already won 5 and are looking settled in all departments. However, they do need someone to help out CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. This is where OBJ comes into the picture.

Moreover, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who is known for not holding back when it comes to expressing exactly what he feels, recently stated that he admires OBJ a lot, hinting that his franchise might be planning to add him to the roster.

“Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot,” Jones recently told 105.3 The Fan. Although he didn’t confirm the OBJ trade speculations, he didn’t deny them either. It will be interesting to see where Odell finally ends up.

