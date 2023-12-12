Jake Browning’s Girlfriend Stephanie Niles Wins the Internet With Her Game Day Outfit and Her Support For the Bengals QB

Jake Browning is winning hearts after taking over as the Bengals’ starting quarterback following Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury. While his girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, a fellow University of Washington alum, is capturing all the attention with her unwavering support for the Bengals’ quarterback.

Advertisement

Stephanie Niles stole the spotlight with her game-day ensemble when the Bengals played the Colts. She was sporting a chic red jacket adorned with glittered ‘BROWNING’ at the back. The jacket was paired with white patent leather pants and tall leather boots.

A post-game photo featured her strolling with Jake Browning, his arm casually draped over her shoulder. While, another snapshot captured her posing with a fan holding a sign that read, “In Jake We Believe.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0sKUaxp2Ek/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1734533838783791220?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans showered Stephanie Niles with love for her impeccable style, particularly praising her stylish pants. There were well-wishes for Jake Browning’s performance against the Indianapolis Colts filled in the comments. Stephanie also shared glimpses from her private suite, which was Joe Burrow’s earlier this season.

Jake Browning’s Family Celebrates In Style

Jake Browning clarified that the suite wasn’t his as his family, friends, and girlfriends were seen enjoying his wonderful performance in style. He later acknowledged Joe Burrow‘s generosity for lending him his private suite. In a humble tone, he emphasized:

“Well first of all, it is not my box. I did not buy that in the preseason — it’s very expensive. So, Joe Burrow was nice enough to give them some tickets so they didn’t have to sit up in the cold. We’re all from California, so I’m used to it, they’re not.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1734304837011976472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Browning expressed gratitude for having friends and family at the game, underlining the joy of sharing the victory. He also mentioned the post-game tradition of grabbing dinner at a steakhouse.

Jake Browning faced ups and downs in the game, briefly leaving due to a cramped hand. The Bengals implemented a new game plan, distinct from their usual strategy with Burrow. Coach Taylor and the staff adapted the offense around Browning’s strengths which was necessary for his synchrony with the team.

Jake Browning’s stat line included 18 completions on 24 attempts, totaling 275 yards, one interception, and a rushing touchdown. His highlight was a 54-yard pass to Chase Brown for the rookie RB’s first-career touchdown. That play became the second-fastest route ran this season only behind DK Metcalf.