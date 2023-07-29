A Year Before His Retirement, Tom Brady Savagely Mocked ‘Lombardi-Less’ Josh Allen, Who Had Used Tom’s Embarrassing Combine Photo on a Golf Ball

May 31, 2022; . HANDOUT PHOTO: Coverage of Capital One’s The Match at the Wynn Golf Club. Patrick Mahomes (left) Josh Allen (second left) unnamed announcer (center) Aaron Rodgers (second right) and Tom Brady (right). Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Freeman/Turner Sports via USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback who retired from his NFL career earlier this year, has always been known for his fierce competitiveness and sharp wit. One particular instance that stands out is when Brady took a playful jab at fellow quarterback Josh Allen, mocking Allen for not having any Lombardis to boast about.

Advertisement

In 2022, a thrilling and star-studded golf event named “The Match” took place, featuring iconic NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers teaming up to face off against the talented duo of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. As one can expect, trash talk to hype up the game was quite rampant before the competition and while Allen did get the better of Brady at first, it was the 7x Super Bowl king who had the last laugh.

Brady and Allen’s Playful Banter at “The Match”

During “The Match” golf event, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen playfully taunted Tom Brady by bringing a golf ball adorned with Brady’s infamous NFL scouting combine photo from 2000. The picture, which Brady has humorously tried to erase from the internet due to its frequent reposting, became the center of attention ahead of the competition.

Advertisement

In a video posted by the Sports Illustrated Twitter handle, Allen was seen mocking Brady’s old age and said, “The picture is so old that they had to shrink it down and couldn’t use the whole thing.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1532136222465720325?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In response to Allen’s witty move, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, didn’t miss the chance to troll his younger opponent. Brady showcased his wit by presenting a golf ball featuring a depiction of the Lombardi trophy, a symbol of his seven Super Bowl victories.

As the playful banter unfolded, Brady amusingly questioned Allen about the Lombardi trophy on his golf ball, knowing full well that the young quarterback had yet to claim a Super Bowl title. “Josh, have you ever seen one of these? Do you know what that is?” Brady asked with a lighthearted smirk, to which Allen replied, “I’ve seen it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Thomas_Carrieri/status/1684715191177539584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The light-hearted exchange added an extra layer of fun and excitement to “The Match,” as the NFL stars showcased their competitive spirit and camaraderie both on and off the golf course. The friendly jabs exemplified the mutual respect and admiration shared among these top quarterbacks in the league, making the event all the more enjoyable for fans.

Brady and Rodgers Edge Out Allen and Mahomes in The Match Showdown

In a thrilling and star-studded sixth edition of The Match, held on June 1, 2022, American football quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers teamed up to take on the dynamic duo of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. The event adopted a shamble format, adding an exciting twist to the competition.

With the entire world watching, Brady and Rodgers secured a nail-biting victory by just one hole. The showdown culminated in an intense finale, where Rodgers sunk the winning putt, sealing their triumph. Despite a valiant effort from Allen, who narrowly missed a crucial birdie putt that could have forced a playoff, the two quarterbacks came up just short.

With legendary commentators Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley providing their insights, The Match proved to be a grand spectacle, uniting NFL fans and golf enthusiasts alike.