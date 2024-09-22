Once Owned by Tom Brady, a Swanky Wajer 77 Yacht Is on Sale for $7.3 Million

From jerseys to signed balls, the market is filled with Tom Brady’s NFL memorabilia that you can snag for the right price. But it’s not every day you find something listed that was once owned by the former quarterback himself and even has a Super Bowl connection.

If you’re in the market for a luxury yacht that will stand out every time you hit the waves, we’ve got you covered. Brady’s famous sea chariot, purchased after his seventh Super Bowl win, was recently listed on YachtWatch by a dealer based in George Town. This purchase, however, will set you back $7.3 million.

The Dutch-made Wajer 77 model measures 77 feet long and offers a mix of high-tech safety and luxury. It features three cabins, including an owner’s suite, and a dedicated kitchen with appliances, which is ideal for a small family.

One of the top features of the yacht is its state-of-the-art engine and navigation systems, which make it sea-worthy in any weather condition. It runs on a triple-engine setup, has a range of 400 nautical miles, and a top speed of 37 knots. It also comes with a backup generator, radar, and an autopilot feature.

Tom Brady’s new $6 million yacht is AWESOME. • 77-foot yacht

• Four cabins

• Sleeps nine

• 45-mph top speed Brady used his $2M Wajer 55S for the Bucs Super Bowl parade in February but decided to upgrade when the Wajer 77 was announced earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/0L9kxu5jW6 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 20, 2021

In the past years, Brady owned two Wajer models, an older Wajer 53, and this upgraded Wajer 77, but he decided to part ways with the 77 model in favor of his beloved older 53 model (the one from the Super Bowl parade).

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, Brady famously threw the Lombardi Trophy from his Wajer 53 to Cameron Brate, who was on another boat with Gronkowski, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin.

Tom Brady really THREW the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk on another boat (via @WHoltzman)pic.twitter.com/9mDUQ0bqAH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

Soon after, Brady upgraded from the 53 to a bigger 77 model, which was more suitable for longer trips and a couple more passengers. He loves to cruise around on a yacht and was spotted multiple times in this sea beast, which he named Viva la Vida.

From Viva la Vida to TW12VE Angels: Brady’s boat got a new name

In 2021, when Brady brought home the new Wajer 77 yacht, he named it Viva la Vida, but after changing hands, the boat was renamed TW12VE Angels. The boat might have a new name, but it’s still fitted with the same exterior and interior crafted for the NFL star.

When launched, the Wajer 77 was one of the most luxurious offshore cruising vessels in the market. It’s unclear how much Brady spent on the boat, but its market price was close to 6 million USD, a bit lower than the dealer’s asking price of $7.2 million.

Currently, Brady’s former boat is in Provincetown, Massachusetts, awaiting its new owner and if you are the ultimate Brady fan, this could be your chance to sail the seas in a boat that previously belonged to the football GOAT.