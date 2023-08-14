One Year After a Failed $300,000 Prank, Deebo Samuel and Other 49ers Successfully Trick Rookie WRs With a $15,000 Dinner Bill

The San Francisco 49ers locker room is certainly a fun place with players pulling cheeky antics on each other. This year’s rookie dinner prank has got everyone talking. During a team trip to Las Vegas, the veteran players, including wideout Deebo Samuel, managed to pull off an elaborate ruse on the unsuspecting rookies. The youngsters found themselves believing they were stuck with a colossal dinner bill that allegedly reached $15,000.

The rookies were apparently stunned and their reaction video quickly went viral on social media, causing a buzz in the NFL community. Serious concern was painted across the rookies as they tried to figure out how they’ll cover such a hefty expense.

However, Deebo Samuel stepped up just in time to set the record straight. Taking to Twitter, a laughing Samuel revealed that the entire incident was, in fact, a well-executed prank. Samuel chuckled, sharing that the actual bill was a far more manageable $2,500.

This isn’t the first time the 49ers have orchestrated such a stunt. A year ago, they pulled off a similar prank on the not-so-innocent rookies.

The 49ers’ $300,000 Dinner Prank

The 49ers have an entertaining tradition when it comes to rookie dinners. In December 2022, they took it to another level. In a bold attempt at a prank, the team managed to shock everyone, including the media. The veterans allegedly presented rookie defensive end Drake Jackson with a staggering $322,391 dinner bill. The image of the bill quickly circulated and made its way to social media. Everyone in the NFL world was puzzled at the thought of a single dinner costing that much.

However, it turned out that this was just a joke. Veteran lineman Arik Armstead stepped in to clarify later. He said, “Y’all silly if you thought a dinner can cost 300k. It was a prank. The waitress went overboard”. This explanation gave room to the actual dinner bill which amounted to a much more reasonable $7,500.

As the amount in question was in excess of $300,000, it was clear from the get go that the bill was nothing but an elaborate prank as the figure was just not believable. However, this year, the veterans made sure that they presented a much more believable $15,000 figure to prank the rookies and needless to say, it paid off.