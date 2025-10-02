“He Started Liking My Old Pictures”: 49ers Star Kyle Juszczyk’s Wife Recalls the Beginning of Her Love Story With the All Pro

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, have become one of the most well-known couples in the NFL. Kristin’s stylish and often eye-catching outfits have gone viral several times, especially the ones she wore to his San Francisco 49ers games. The couple has also been together for many years before tying the knot in 2019. Recently, Kristin revealed how it all began.

Kristin joined Kelly Stafford on her most recent episode of The Morning After to share the story. She was accompanied by Claire Kittle, the wife of Juszczyk’s teammate, George Kittle.

The two guests talked about how they met their husbands. While the Kittles’ love story is well-documented, the Juszczyks’ is less known. It was especially interesting to learn that Kristin and Kyle didn’t meet until 2014.

“I was in college in Maryland, and he was a rookie for the Ravens… Long story short, I went to my first NFL game. They were playing the Panthers. They were up 30 points, and everyone was clearing out by halftime. So, I was with my family, and they’re like, ‘Let’s try to go behind the bench,’” Juszczyk shared on The Morning After.

It’s a common practice not just at NFL games, but at any sporting event. Once a team builds a big lead, people naturally start heading home or spending their time elsewhere. This is especially true for season ticket holders, who can attend any game whenever they want. As a result, the regular crowd, those who don’t get to games as often, usually fills in where the season ticket holders vacate.

However, Kristin probably didn’t know that this shifting of seats would eventually lead her to her future husband.

“I saw him on the field after we went behind the bench, and I was like, ‘44 is so handsome.’ And I had the pamphlet because I was taking everything they were giving me… And I saw his name, and I was like, ‘Oh, he went to Harvard? Okay, check.’ Yeah, he’s very smart,” she continued her narration.

Kristin remembered the name from the pamphlet, which she said she no longer has. She went home and decided to send Kyle a friend request on social media. It wasn’t long before he started making moves on his future wife.

“Then I friend requested him on Facebook. And he started liking my old pictures from years ago. So, I knew he was looking,” Juszczyk shared.

Despite the initial interest from Kyle, he didn’t ever follow up. He played hard to get, continuing to like her posts without messaging her. Kristin did the same, never showing that she was very into him.

One day, though, Kristin realized the game they were both playing and decided to grab the bull by the horns.

“In typical Kyle fashion, he didn’t message me. And that’s just so him. He just, like, waits for things to fall into place… I was like, ‘Oh, he’s playing hard to get? Challenge accepted.’”

Kyle eventually asked her out, and after that, the rest is history. The couple dated from 2014 to 2017, before getting engaged in May of that year. Then, in July of 2019, they got married and officially became the Juszczyks.

All in all, it shows that not every couple has a traditional in-person meet-up love story. In fact, it’s becoming way more common nowadays for people to first meet through social media. At the time for the Juszczyks, though, it was somewhat unheard of. Regardless, it led to a special story, and the two are more than happy that Kyle eventually worked up the gumption to ask Kristin on a dinner date.