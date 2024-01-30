HomeSearch

Paige VanZant on NFL Player Travis Kelce: Ex-UFC Star Truly P*ssed Swifties Off With “100% Fake” Romance Comment on Taylor Swift

In five years, Mahomes is headed toward his 4th Super Bowl. If he had any critics, this should put a damper on their criticisms. With this year's SB, he also becomes the youngest QB in NFL history to start four Super Bowls. While many in the NFL world would consider Mahomes "one of the best" QBs in the league, Shannon Sharpe thinks the Chiefs shot-caller is in a league of his own. In fact, he is quite livid that people would still put him on the same level as Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson. While he thinks that yes, these quarterbacks are at the top of their game, they still can't touch Mahomes. Taking to 'First Take,' the former TE impassionately put his case and said, "Patrick Mahomes is in another world. Can we stop trying to put Joe Burrow...Lamar Jackson...Josh Allen on his level? They have not earned that right! He's by himself. He's looking at Joe Montana, he's looking at Tom Brady, that's who he's looking at. He's not looking at anybody that's currently playing. He's that great!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Take (@firsttake) Well, it's safe to say Shannon Sharpe has all his chips on Mahomes. Mahomes outplayed MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson in the AFC Championship. He defeated Josh Allen for the third time in the playoffs in the Chiefs' 27-24 win in the Divisional round. The only quarterbacks who've beaten him in the playoffs are Brady and Burrows, and he avenged himself against Burrows in the 2022 AFC Championship. So the only QB he has never bested is the NFL GOAT. Maybe Shannon Sharpe is justified in his assessment, or maybe he's gotten ahead of himself. But no one can argue that Mahomes' Chiefs are dominating the league right now. But it is not just Sharpe who is convinced of Mahomes' greatness. His teammates, for one, have always believed in him. And Travis Kelce didn't hesitate before calling Mahomes the best quarterback in the league. Travis Kelce's Unwavering Faith in Patrick Mahomes After the Chiefs scored a competitive 27-24 victory against the Bills in the Divisional round, Travis Kelce hailed Patrick Mahomes as the best quarterback in the league. Talking in the presser, he said, "The naysayers can say what they want but he's playing his best football right now and you're seeing why he's the best quarterback in the league." He maintained his good faith in his quarterback and his team even going into the AFC Championship game against the Ravens, and they all came out victorious once again. While reiterating his impact on the Chiefs' success, Kelce said of Mahomes, "That's one of the things that Pat's taken on like a pro since the minute he was in the building. It just keeps going up and up. " This trust paid off in the Chiefs' 17-10 victory against the MVP favorite Lamar Jackson's Ravens. Apart from his athletic abilities, it is his capabilities as a leader, and the faith his team has in him, that has the Chiefs flying high and mighty in the current football landscape. Truly, a mark of a great leader.

From a mere spectator in one of the Chiefs‘ games a few months back to hugging and kissing Travis Kelce on the field after the conclusion of the AFC title, surrounded by thousands of people; it’s safe to say Taylor Swift has made herself comfortable among the chaotic fan bases we call the NFL community. While TayTay and the Chiefs star’s relationship has been blossoming, there has also been no shortage of speculations. For instance, former UFC star Paige VanZant raised quite a few eyebrows last year after diving into an interesting story and asserting how this type of relationship is often fake.

In December last year, in the ‘Paige and Austin’ podcast, the former MMA star expressed that the linkup between Travis and Taylor is nothing but a ‘publicity stunt‘. She explained by stating that it is a strategic tactic to attract a demographic to a sport they were never interested in. She also added how Swifites (wives) would also spike Travis Kelce’s jersey sale, which is only a win-win for the NFL star and his pretend girlfriend.

Moreover, Paige went on to recount a similar experience by revealing how she was also reached out by an NFL player’s publicist for a staged relationship. Although she planned a date, the former UFC star got cold feet and stood the unnamed player up. Nevertheless, Swiftness was more than furious with Paige after the latter voiced her two cents. Take a look:

Notably, Paige isn’t the only one who dubbed Travis and Taylor’s relationship a ‘publicity stunt’. It was none other than Skip Bayless, who had a similar take after the 12-time Grammy winner professed her love to the world by kissing Travis in public view after concluding one of her concerts in South America.

Even fans never shy away from teasing the pop singer, and one notable moment caught the eye when she appeared on the Chiefs’ road game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Taylor Swift Gets Booed by the Patriots Nation

During the Week 15 matchup between the Chiefs and the Patriots, the 6-time Super Bowl winners were already out of playoff contention, while Travis Kelce and his Chiefs were vying to clinch the top AFC seed. During the matchup, Taylor, sitting alongside her dad and Brittany Mahomes, was featured in the jumbotron, just to get booed by a wave of crowds. The 12-time Grammy winner certainly took it with grace and smiled at the camera.

Following this incident, Travis shared his two cents and only dwelled on the positive in his podcast show, ‘New Heights’. He noted how his girlfriend carries a weight everywhere she goes and how Taylor instantly changed the scenery when she was featured on the screen. He even acknowledged that a few ‘brads and chads‘ were screaming, but also expressed how the majority of fans were ecstatic to see her in the arena and screamed ‘their tail off‘.

Travis even gave a shout-out to the Pats Nation for making the Nighy special for Taylor, since she has had the most fun playing in Gillette Stadium, as per Elle.

While there are more than a few critics who are often throwing shade at the couple, Taylor and Travis are stronger than ever. Talking about publicity, rumors suggest that Taylor could even delay her Tokyo Tour to cheer for Travis in the Super Bowl, the grand stage she declined to be on as a performer, which will likely cost her a lot of money. For someone who has amassed more than a billion dollars from a single music tour alone, publicity from faking a relationship seems only farfetched. But who will tell that to Skip or Paige?

