Patrick Mahomes Picks LeBron James Over Kobe Bryant in His “Who’s Better” List

Kobe Bryant (L) and LeBron James (R)

Kobe Bryant (L) and LeBron James (R) | Credits- Brett Davis-Imagn Images and Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes may be a two-time NFL MVP and multiple-time Super Bowl champion, but even he found himself caught in one of sports’ toughest debates: the eternal “Who’s Better?” contest.

During a playful segment for the Chiefs’ socials, Mahomes was asked to weigh in on basketball’s all-time greats, and what began as a fun challenge quickly sparked fierce reactions in the comments, as always.

He started by showing love to the legends, picking “Prime” Shaquille O’Neal over the majority of players from that era. From there, the questions turned toward the modern era, where Mahomes had to pick between Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant. He sided with Kobe. So far, so good.

But things got more complicated when the conversation shifted to Kobe versus LeBron James — a debate that has split fans and analysts for nearly two decades. After a thoughtful pause, Mahomes picked LeBron, which shocked many fans in the comments.

“LeBron over Kobe… never been more disappointed in QB1,” one fan said. “Should’ve picked Kobe!!,” another said. “But pick James over Kobe fast? Ya you lost me im not a Kansas fan anymore hope yall don’t win another game,” a disgruntled fan commented even as others chose to be more subtle with their disappointment and shared GIFs of Kobe wiggling his finger.

 

The Kobe vs. LeBron debate has long centered on two distinct brands of greatness. Kobe is remembered for his clutch play, unmatched work ethic, and fierce competitiveness — the very qualities that forged the “Mamba Mentality.” LeBron, meanwhile, is celebrated for his statistical dominance, basketball IQ, and adaptability.

While LeBron holds superior career averages in points, rebounds, and assists, along with more MVPs and Finals MVPs, Kobe’s edge in defensive honors and championship win percentage keeps his legacy firmly in the conversation.

While Mahomes may have disappointed fans with his LeBron pick over Kobe, when the ultimate question arrived — LeBron or Michael Jordan — the Chiefs QB went the diplomatic route and, like a seasoned veteran, simply said, “No comment.”

