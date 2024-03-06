Micah Parsons Contract: NFL Insider Predicts That the Cowboys LB Isn’t Far From Filing a Grievance as Dallas Gets Ready to Use 5th Year Option

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the smartest ownerships in the NFL. The Jerry Jones-owned franchise over the years has earned a reputation for itself as a master salesman when it comes to extensions and signings. Their tactful negotiations, smart sponsorship deals, and disciplined financial spending have helped them surge in value skyrocketing from a $150 million to a $10 billion valuation. The latest display of their street smartness was seen today when they exercised the fifth-year option on star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

The Penn State alum has positioned himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL over the last 2 years. He has earned three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro inclusions in the last three years. He also finished runner-up twice in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year ranking while notching up 40.5 career sacks and 89 quarterback hits. It’s safe to say, Parsons is a defensive stalwart that every team would dream of having. Luckily for the Cowboys, it’s the reality. However, the problem stems from the salary that Parsons is earning.

Parsons signed a 4-year contract for $17 million after getting drafted by the Cowboys. However, given the caliber he has showcased and the current market value, the Cowboys star is set to earn $24 million as a linebacker. However, the Cowboys have exercised their fifth-year option by designating him as a DE.

While it is true that he has been playing more as a DE than an LB over the last two years, his official position, however, remains LB. The issue with this change of designation is that, as a linebacker, Parsons would have earned $24 million in 2025, but instead will only earn $21.32 million designated for defensive ends. Reports claim that this creative accounting move by the Cowboys has disappointed Parsons and his entourage.

Hence, Ari Meirov believes that Parsons and his agent might be opting to file a grievance that he should be designated as an LB and get paid more. So, the stalemate begins, and the star LB/DE is very likely to sit out a few games before a lucrative and mutually agreed-upon extension is signed.

All said and done, it’s truly gutsy of the Cowboys to do this to Parsons, who is currently in his final contract year. Moreover, with the Dak Prescott and Cee Dee Lamb deal also in the balance, what message does this send to them?

Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, and CeeDee Lamb; Dallas Cowboys Have Some Crucial Calls to Make

The 2023 season hasn’t been very kind to the Cowboys after the club had yet another early playoff exit, with Jerry Jones later asserting that he would go “All In” to bring back the Super Bowl in 2024. The rousing statement after a defeat instilled hope in Dallas fans. Unfortunately, since then, the actions have barely matched the words. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons are three of the most talented players in the NFL. With their performances over the years, they have earned the right to demand a much better payday.

The Cowboys fans also agree with this notion. However, the problem stems from the fact that all three are in the final year of their contracts. While the Cowboys have exercised their fifth with Parsons and Lamb, Dak Prescott is in the fourth and final year of his contract. Retaining all three is important for their Super Bowl ambitions. However, so far, the response from the management for these extensions has been subpar.

As seen with Micah Parsons, the team is trying to use creative accounting to pay him less in 2025. Whereas with Dak Prescott reportedly seeking a $60 million annual salary, Jerry Jones’s statement of him not being afraid of losing Dak in 2025 has enraged fans. He said,

“I don’t fear. No. I don’t fear that. No, I do not. Well, because I’ve got my mind on being better than we were last year and that’s where the focus should be.”

When quipped about the impending deals of all three, CEO Stephen Jones made a diplomatic statement saying they want to extend the three but with the salary cap in mind.

“Obviously, between Dak and between Micah and CeeDee, the salary cap is real for us with those three guys … We want to do a deal with all three of them.”

Dallas fans aren’t impressed so far with their club’s choice of words and actions. Losing one of the best QBs, WR, and LBs in a single year can be devastating and the fans know that. It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys tackle the salary cap issue.