Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Makes a Vivacious Comment on Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole’s IG Post

Jackson Mahomes shares a close bond with his brother, and fans will often find him cheering and dancing on the sidelines during the Chiefs’ games. Patrick Mahomes always has cheering support from his family and close friends with the likes of Travis Kelce’s now ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, who grew a strong bond with the Mahomes and cheered for the Chiefs from the sidelines as well. So, it certainly became awkward when Patrick’s best friend broke up with Kayla last year.

Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, and Nicole were once best friends, but after Kelce’s ongoing affair with Taylor Swift, that close bond has somewhat vanished. However, Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson has been loyal to Kayla’s Instagram presence, and he never fails to leave a lively comment on her sassy posts.

Kayla Nicole recently posted a series of photos on her Instagram wearing a white t-shirt, a green jacket, and light jeans. She completed her look with a hat and sunglasses. It was no different this time, as Jackson Mahomes once again left a vivacious comment on her latest post. The caption on the post read,

“Studies show that people who mind their business are 135% happier than those that don’t. ‍‍♀️Some of y’all should trrryyyy iiitttttttt.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ml1z_vsLz/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Jackson Mahomes commented “So pretty!” on her post, and Kayla Nicole responded, saying “Thanks Jack!” with a smiley. Fans admired Jackson’s loyalty to Kelce’s former girlfriend, and NFL fans praised him in their replies to his comments, showing their support.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1733469089337938138?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A user commented,“@jacksonmahomes we love how you remain loyal to Kayla..”

Another fan mentioned, “@jacksonmahomes @iamkaylanicole is Gorgeous and Unbothered. Keep climbing Sis. ❤️❤️” Jackson consistently shows support for Nicole online, praising her in her posts and sharing pictures of them together. Nicole recently unfollowed Patrick Mahomes and his wife on Instagram. However, it seems she hasn’t lost touch with the Chiefs’ QB’s brother.

