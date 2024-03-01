How Many NFL Players Celebrate Their Birthdays on the 29th of February?

Having a birthday on a leap year day is pretty uncommon, so those who do — should really go all out and celebrate every fourth year. Of course, it’s not like they age only once in four years. That would be cheating. Nonetheless, even in the NFL, there have been many players born on February 29. Do you happen to know any such player?

Well, get ready for a surprise! Pro Football Reference has actually compiled a list of players born on a leap day. According to their records, there are a total of 19 players with birthdays on that rare date.

Out of the listed players, there are only two who are still playing in the NFL, and they’re both linebackers. One is Darien Butler with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the other is Eric Kendricks, who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Darien Butler

Darien Butler was born on 29th February 2000 in Harbor City, CA, and is currently 24 years old. Butler signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent back in May 2022, securing a lucrative 3-year contract worth $2.5 million.

During his rookie season, Butler made his mark, appearing in 15 games and contributing with 11 tackles. Unfortunately, his promising start hit a roadblock when he suffered a significant setback. In the 2023 preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, Butler sustained an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 225 lbs, Butler was poised for a breakout 2023 season, showing immense promise during the team’s first preseason game and training camp. Despite the setback, he remains determined and is set to return to the Raiders roster in the upcoming season.

Eric Kendricks

Born on February 29, 1992, Eric Kendricks is an experienced linebacker, now aged 32. He kicked off his NFL journey in 2015 when he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings as the 45th overall pick. He spent eight solid seasons with the Vikes before parting ways with the club in 2023.

Just a week after his release, he inked a lucrative 2-year deal worth $13.25 million with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kendricks has been a standout player right from his rookie year, starting in games consistently. During his time with the Vikings, he started in 113 out of 117 games, recording an impressive 919 tackles, 15.0 sacks, 29 hits on quarterbacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 6 fumbles recovered.

In the 2023 season with the Chargers, he started in 14 games and racked up 117 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 7 hits on quarterbacks. Nevertheless, his breakthrough came in 2019 when he earned a spot in the Pro Bowl and was named to the All-Pro First Team, solidifying his status as one of the league’s top linebackers.

List of NFL Retirees Born on February 29th

Here’s a list of the 17 other players who shared the unique experience of being born on February 29th and could play in the NFL. Interestingly, the year 1968 saw the highest number of NFL players born on a leap year date, closely followed by 1936.

Glen Sorenson – Guard – 29th February 1920 Al De Mao – C-LB – 29th February 1920 Jim Powers – DB-LB-QB – 29th February 1928 C.R. Roberts – FB – 29th February 1936 Don Sutherin – DB – 29th February 1936 Dick Wood – QB – 29th February 1936 John Nilan – G – 29th February 1944 Tim Casey – LB – 29th February 1944 Al Clark – DB – 29th February 1948 Bruce Hill – WR – 29th February 1964 Bryce Paup – LB – 29th February 1968 Rihard Fain – DB – 29th February 1968 Torin Dorn – DB – 29th February 1968 Cary Conklin – QB – 29th Feb 1968 Ola Kimrin – K – 29th February 1972 Fabien Bownes -WR – 29th Feb 1972 Dante Ellington – T – 29th Feb 1980

As the NFL keeps evolving, we might see even more talented players added to the leap-year birthday club. From Darien Butler’s intense games on the field to Eric Kendricks’ experienced leadership, their journeys inspire us. It’s a reminder that in football, just like in life, every moment matters, even the ones that only come every four years.