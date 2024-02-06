Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Insta Post Gets Hijacked by Trolls After Dad’s DUI Arrest; “Like Father, Like Son, Both Chasing the Third One”

A legal storm is brewing around Patrick Mahomes’ father even as the Chiefs prepare for their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons. A recent Instagram video posted by Mahomes, arriving in Las Vegas for the big game, was flooded with negative comments about his father. The situation has added a layer of complexity to Patrick Mahomes’ focus on leading his team against the San Francisco 49ers.

The recent news of Patrick Mahomes Sr. facing a DUI charge in East Texas is threatening to tarnish the Chiefs quarterback’s journey to the Super Bowl LVIII. Mahomes Sr. was taken into custody in Tyler on Saturday, with a bond set at $10,000. According to the records from Smith County, Texas, he was released on Sunday.

Fans expressed annoyed sentiments on social media regarding Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s arrest. Some drew a parallel between Patrick Mahomes Jr.’s pursuit of a third Super Bowl title and his father’s third DUI arrest, saying “Like father like son, both chasing the third one.”

While others, rather sarcastically, expressed concern and urged the quarterback to help his father seek rehabilitation. One fan said, “You Dad is wildin,” while another noted, “Ur father is in jail. Y can’t u help him to go in rehab?” Not only this, fans even roped in Jackson Mahomes to bolster their case against Patrick.

NFL Fans Go After Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson

NFL Fans also seized the opportunity to criticize Jackson Mahomes in the comments section. While he was simply leaving a comment on his brother’s new post, fans went after him as well, urging him to address his own legal issues, and mocking him for his past arrest and charges of aggravated sexual battery. The comments just reflected different combinations of disdain for Jackson’s past actions.

One fan said, “Get your dad out of jail,” and another commented, “Shut up predator.”

In May 2023, Jackson Mahomes’ legal issues came to light when he was arrested in Kansas. Jackson was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and three counts of aggravated sexual battery. It was revealed that the charges stemmed from an incident that took place on February 25th, 2023, at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park.