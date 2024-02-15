Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Feels Proud Of Son Jackson Mahomes’ Act Of Bravery During KC Parade Shooting

The Kansas City Chiefs victory parade, which was supposed to be a celebration of the team’s success, turned into a scene of horror when gunfire broke out. The tragic incident that occurred at Union Station shattered the joyous atmosphere, resulting in the loss of one life and leaving 22 others injured.

But in the middle of all the confusion and panic of the shooting, Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, stepped up as a hero. An X (formerly Twitter) user recalled her experience of being stranded with Jackson at Union Station in the middle of the commotion.

An X user described witnessing Jackson Mahomes caring for a child who couldn’t find his parents in the crowd during the shooting. Jackson’s calm demeanor and compassionate actions in such a scary situation left a profound impression on the witness, who expressed newfound respect and admiration for him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jess6mami/status/1757899262791213413?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Randi Mahomes, Jackson’s mom, saw the post and responded with a heart emoji, showcasing her pride in her son’s action.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tootgail/status/1757954434561118700?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jackson Mahomes, who enjoys being in the limelight, is a popular social media influencer. While not as famous as his brother Patrick Mahomes, who has won three Super Bowl rings, Jackson has faced criticism for his controversial actions. NFL fans have criticized him for dancing on the late Sean Taylor’s memorial and for splashing water on a Ravens fan at a stadium.

Last year, authorities arrested Jackson after a restaurant owner accused him of kissing her without permission and hurting a waitress. However, authorities released him from jail after he spent less than 12 hours in custody on a $100,000 bond. Despite these past incidents, Jackson’s recent act of kindness, taking care of a stranded child during the chaos, has earned him praise and positive attention from people.

Randi Mahomes Commends Jackson for Safely Handing Child to Police

After the X user noticed Randi Mahomes’ reply in the comments section, she quickly reached out, asking about the young kid who was stranded with Jackson during the parade shooting. She hoped the child had reunited with their family and also asked Randi to convey her thanks to Jackson for his brave actions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jess6mami/status/1757955161987633546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Responding to the tweet, Randi Mahomes expressed gratitude for everyone sticking together during such a frightening and unimaginable day. As a mother, she thanked the user and explained that Jackson had managed to get the child to the police for help. Moreover, she ended her message with blessings to the user.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tootgail/status/1757956576499970118?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After the tragic incident, Jackson Mahomes also spoke out against the shootout at the Chiefs’ victory parade. He shared a tweet from his brother, Patrick Mahomes, on his social media story. The tweet said, “Praying for Kansas City… .”

During a press conference on Wednesday evening, the police stated that they had taken three people into custody in connection with the shooting. However, they have not yet identified the motive behind the shooting. Additionally, Wednesday’s shooting marked the 48th mass shooting in the United States so far this year.