NFL Draft 2025: Chris Simms Explains Why Jalen Milroe is Not Going to Go Even in the Second Round

Despite Alabama’s dominance under Nick Saban, producing multiple national championships, Crimson Tide quarterbacks have had mixed results in the NFL. No Alabama QB had won a Super Bowl since 1976—until Jalen Hurts accomplished the feat this year. Many Alabama quarterbacks have still been first-round picks, largely due to the program’s success. But it seems that won’t be the case for their current quarterback, Jalen Milroe. Chris Simms believes that despite his talent, Milroe won’t even be selected in the second round.

When he threw at the Combine, he showcased his elite arm strength and athletic build—looking every bit like a quarterback with immense potential. However, accuracy remained a concern, just as it had been throughout his college career. The event did little to convince scouts that he had improved in that area.

On the latest episode of Unbuttoned, Simms explained why teams will hesitate to draft Milroe early. While he is gifted athletically, he is still a raw prospect who needs significant development before he can succeed as an NFL starter.

Simms compared Milroe to Hurts, noting that while Hurts was also a developmental player, he had an undeniable presence and had already proven he could make key throws in college. Milroe’s film, on the other hand, doesn’t show the same reliability.

“He’s got tremendous high-end talent but I don’t think he’s going to go in the second round either. I think, there’s a little bit too much project there. We had moments with Jalen Milroe. As the year went on, they weren’t as good and couldn’t run the ball, it exposed him a little bit. I don’t think he’s in the second round. Maybe late third round, it might be the start of day three.”

When Alabama was playing well, Milroe looked elite. But when things fell apart, his weaknesses—poor accuracy, inconsistent decision-making, and limited pocket presence—were exposed.

Because of this, Simms doesn’t believe teams will invest a first- or second-round pick in Milroe. However, he also acknowledged that Milroe has an even higher ceiling than Hurts. With superior athleticism and a stronger arm, his raw potential is undeniable. But what Hurts had—experience, poise, and accuracy—is exactly what Milroe still lacks.

There were no doubts about Milroe’s athleticism or his ability as a dynamic runner. While he isn’t the tallest quarterback, he possesses the durability needed for the NFL. However, his inconsistent footwork limits his ability to throw effectively from the pocket. He also tends to hold onto the ball too long, a byproduct of his struggles with processing defenses quickly.

Jalen Milroe has undeniable strengths, but his flaws currently outweigh them. To become a reliable NFL starter, he’ll need significant development and a well-structured offensive system. His ceiling is high, but there’s no guarantee he’ll ever reach it.