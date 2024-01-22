Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson Head to Head Match Up: How Does the 2x Super Bowl Winner Fare Against the Unanimous MVP

The Ravens and the Chiefs, two formidable AFC teams, are set to clash for a chance at Super Bowl LVIII. The spotlight is on the highly anticipated Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson matchup. Mahomes and Jackson have previously met on four occasions, and the Chiefs QB currently holds a 3-1 record against Smiley Face.

The stage is certainly set for a thrilling battle between these two quarterback titans. Moreover, the dynamics shift when we examine their recent clash. Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 36-35 victory over Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in their last meeting. Jackson even showcased a career-best passing performance, accumulating 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Taking a broader perspective, Jackson has shown prowess in rushing yards and touchdowns, while Patrick Mahomes has typically outperformed the Ravens’ QB in passing yards and touchdowns. If we consider the 2023 season, Mahomes posted 4,183 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, while Jackson had 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. However, Jackson led in rushing yards with 764, surpassing Mahomes’ 358.

The evaluation of Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson in their head-to-head matchups boils down to considering specific metrics.

The AFC Championship game encounter also marks the first time these two quarterbacks will face each other in the postseason playoffs. It is destined to be a high-scoring showdown, with both QBs excelling in aerial and ground plays. However, their offensive sides of the ball can be a differentiating factor.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense declined from the No. 1 scoring unit to 15th in the 2023 season. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens offense claimed the sixth spot in offense with an average of 370.4 yards per game. The Ravens have been consistent and balanced with their approach, and they have effectively combined both passing and rushing, which sets them apart.

Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson: Which QB Does the Ravens vs Chiefs History Support?

The competitive franchise history between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens is similar to the Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson stats. The Chiefs hold an overall record of 7-5 (58.3%) against the Ravens, encompassing regular season and playoff games. In regular season matchups, the Chiefs maintain a 7-4 (63.6%) record against the Ravens. Their lone playoff encounter occurred in the 2010 Wild Card Round, resulting in a 7-30 loss for the Chiefs.

The longstanding rivalry between the Ravens and Chiefs has witnessed numerous close and impactful games, and each team has secured significant victories over the years. The impending AFC Championship game is poised to contribute another chapter to their competitive history as both teams contend for a coveted spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

The franchise history record favors the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, while current odds and offensive line rankings bolster the case for this year’s unanimous MVP. The outcome remains uncertain, and fans eagerly await to see which quarterback will guide their team to Super Bowl glory.