“How About You Just Shut the F Up?”: Rob Gronkowski Revisits Bill Belichick Humbling Him for ‘It Takes 10 Guys to Tackle Me’ Remark

Sep 22, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walk along the sidelines before their game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

While players are tasked with maintaining a sense of invincibility, coaches are forced to make sure that no one personality becomes bigger than the team. With a long-standing reputation for running a football program like a well-oiled machine, Bill Belichick had no issue keeping his guys in line.

His no-nonsense reputation precedes him, and there are a million different stories about Belichick being prone to anger. In reliving their favorite moments from their time spent with the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman shared their most beloved short-tempered moments from the future Hall of Fame head coach.

On the latest episode of their Dudes on Dudes podcast, Gronkowski confessed that his personal favorite came in an instance in which Belichick cussed him out in a “funny way.” After the star tight end bragged that it would take at least 10 players to tackle him, the generational head coach quickly shut him down.

“Coach Belichick loved not giving any info to the media or hype yourself up and make expectations that aren’t reachable… He puts that little clip up on the screen the next day and he makes an example out of me. He goes ‘You’re telling everyone it takes 10 guys to tackle you, how about you just shut the f up?”

Thankfully, Gronk took the harsh advice in stride, noting that Belichick’s remarks had caused the entire team room to burst into laughter. In light of his former teammate highlighting the fact that their coach “humbled you in the best way possible,” Edelman couldn’t help but emphasize the effectiveness of Belichick’s psychology.

“That was his way of getting at you. If you hyped yourself up, he would read it to the team and then he would just show you the seven worst plays that you did in the game… He would humble you through your play, through facts.”

Despite his seemingly rude demeanor and no-nonsense attitude, the legendary play caller certainly earned both the respect and the admiration of his players. Given the results of the New England dynasty, it’s almost impossible to argue with his methods.

Julian Edelman recalls Bill Belichick throwing challenge flags

In referencing some of the funnier moments of Bill Belichick’s career, the former wide receiver couldn’t help but reminisce on his former coaches’ various attempts at challenging play calls. While the former Patriots head coach had a notoriously disgusted throwing form, Edelman ultimately circled back to the time when he found an old video of Belichick on the internet.

While doing research on Bill prior to joining the ranks of the New England roster, Edelman came away feeling perplexed by the way he made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

“I found the video of him making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, in Cleveland. I thought to myself, he puts peanut butter on both sides of the bread and puts the jelly in between because he said it locks it in. I said the jelly to peanut butter ratio is so dorky, who is this guy? I was like, who is this dork? But, he was a smart guy, I guess. It actually worked.”

While the debate surrounding the proper way to make peanut butter and jelly will likely never be settled, there is no debate around the efficiency of Bill Belichick. Now attempting to reignite the Carolina Tar Heels, fans and former players alike are currently waiting to see if the legendary head coach can bring that same kind of efficiency to a collegiate program.