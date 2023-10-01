“She’s Really Cool”: Patrick Mahomes Reflects on Meeting Taylor Swift at a Late Night Party With Travis Kelce

The entire NFL world was in a frenzy when Taylor Swift made a starring appearance on the Arrowhead for the Chiefs vs. Bears matchup. Following the game, Travis Kelce took the world-class singer to a trendy rooftop restaurant in KC and was also joined by Patrick Mahomes, Donna Kelce, and other Chiefs teammates.

As per Entertainment Tonight, a source stated that the private party lasted till 2 a.m. Later, when asked about the party, Patrick Mahomes was left impressed by the pop icon who’s got fans in every part of the world.

Patrick Mahomes Reckons Taylor Swift is a “Really Cool” Lady

Last Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walked out of the stadium together, as if they wanted to give their fans exactly what they were waiting for. But the real surprise unfolded at Prime Social Rooftop, per ETonline, where Kelce had reserved the entire place just for his family and team.

Taylor showed up to the party in a denim dress, and the night was filled with cocktails, snacking, and dancing. The after-party featured Kelce’s teammates along with his parents, Donna and Ed. This meet played out with Taylor Swift possibly joining the Chiefs’ social circle as she was spotted hanging out with Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ entrepreneur wife. Per TMZ, they “reportedly hit it off” at Kelce’s private post-game party and wanted to stay in touch and meet again soon.

During a subsequent press conference, when asked about Swift, even Patrick Mahomes described her as “really cool.” He said, as per the People, “Yeah, I met her. She’s really cool, good people.” Even Travis expressed his gratitude for seeing Swift hit it off with his mother and team new episode of his weekly podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

While recalling their weekend win with brother Jason Kelce, he said, “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there — that sh*t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.” Seeing all this, fans might expect Taylor to attend the upcoming Chiefs game against The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor Swift is Expected to Attend Jets vs Chiefs Game

According to Front Office Sports’ sources, Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets this week. Her appearance means a ratings bonanza for NBC Sports and a spike in interest, as far acquiring game tickets are concerned.

Last week, Fox Sports caught Swift cheering on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium, which led to the network pulling in 24.3 million viewers for its telecast of the Chiefs’ win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The game marked the most-watched NFL game of that weekend across all networks. It especially resonated with female viewers in key demos, illustrating just how much sway Swift has when it comes to driving up interest in both, watching and attending pro football games.