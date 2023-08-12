Flexing His New Investment, $300,000,000 Worth Tom Brady Celebrates in Style at Birmingham Pub Ahead of Leeds United Game

Jun 11, 2023; Paris,France; Tom Brady and Jelena Djokovic in attendance for the Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Casper Ruud (NOR) men s final on day 15 at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is out in full form to support Birmingham City FC, embracing the city’s tradition by visiting a pub before they play their game today. Brady, who’s worth $300 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, is ready for a new challenge in retirement. The club is set to take on Leeds United in the Championship round. Both clubs come into the game with a point to prove after drawing their opening contests. Birmingham drew 1-1 to Swansea while Leeds drew 2-2 against Cardiff City. Brady will be in attendance as will new owner Tom Wagner. There’s a lot of buzz around the contest, and the fans, along with Brady, are getting into the spirit.

Tom Brady recently took up a vested interest in English football, becoming a minority owner in the club. He partnered with Knighthead Capital, led by businessman Tom Wagner. While Brady is a minority shareholder, he’s hoping to make a lasting impact on the team. According to The Guardian, Wagner knew that Brady was coming in with the intent to win, “Tom is committed … to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness and recovery across the world of football.”

Tom Brady Celebrates With Birmingham Fans Ahead of Clash With Leeds United

Given Brady’s legacy, he’s going to be a major face of the Birmingham team. He’ll be looking to revamp the team and lead them back to winning ways.

Brady expressed that he likes an underdog story, and that’s why he chose to partner with a team that doesn’t have a reputable history or a tradition of winning big. Brady is ready to transform this team just the way he did with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He’s also embracing English football traditions. He wished the team good luck before their first Carabao Cup game, where they won 2-0, and now, he was seen at a pub in St. Andrews.

Clearly, Brady’s in the spirit for the game. Fans will also be delighted to see him being so hands-on with the team. It’s only the second game of the championship, and he’s already there in person.

Brady Has Big Goals For Birmingham

Brady has a lot to bring to the team. He wants to make a direct impact on the athletes, and he’s honestly the perfect person for that role. His health and fitness regimen is well known across the sporting world, and he hopes to bring that to the team.

The former quarterback will also work closely with the board and management. He will work on global marketing schemes, and look to identify and attract new commercial partnership opportunities.