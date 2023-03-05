Travis Kelce SNL: Chiefs’ TE Brutally Trolls His Brother Jason Kelce For Blowing a 10-Point Lead at Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII was an absolute spectacle. For a lot of reasons, this year’s finale was a bit more special than ever and the fact that two brothers were competing against one another for the ultimate glory is definitely one of them.

Kansas City’s superstar Tight End Travis Kelce took on his brother Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles on the biggest night in the American Sporting calendar a few weeks ago. One has to admit that watching the two super competitive brother give in their all to clinch the Lombardi was a sight to behold.

Travis Kelce trolls his brother Jason on SNL

Ultimately, it was Travis’ Chiefs that emerged victoriously in one of the most entertaining Super Bowl clashes in recent times. So when it was announced that Travis will make an appearance on Saturday Night Live, it was evident that he is going throw a few shades at his loving brother for coming in second.

Doing exactly that last night, Travis, with his family in the crowd, claimed, “people keep asking me what it was like to beat my brother at the Super Bowl and it was pretty awkward. Especially because after the game, we had to ride home together. Our mom drove us back in a mini van.”

Jason Kelce doing his best to stay serious and not laugh at a joke by Travis 🤣🤣🤣

Travis then went on to remind everyone that although his brother’s team lost despite being up by 10 points at halftime, Jason was actually extremely happy for him. As soon as he said that, the cameras panned towards Jason who had an insanely funny/awkward expression on his face.

“Jason agrees that the refs made the right call. It was a holding,” Travis went on to state and yet again, the cameras panned towards Jason who again had the same awkward expression on his face. The episode was an absolute blast, especially for all the NFL enthusiasts out there.

Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII triumph will go down as one of the finest comebacks in history

Super Bowl LVII was one of the most closely fought finals in recent years. With the Chiefs coming in with an injured quarterback, who had aggravated his injury just before halftime, things looked pretty much over for their fans.

However, delivering an insanely good performance, Patrick’s Chiefs not only neutralized the 10 point deficit, but also ended up scripting one of the finest come from behind Super Bowl wins. Moreover, this was Kansas City’s second title in the last five seasons and we can expect them to add more to their tally in the coming seasons.

