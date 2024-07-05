Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are making the most of their European vacation, finding ways to blow off steam before the NFL season 2024 kicks off. Despite being just a few hundred miles away at the time, they missed Taylor Swift’s concert in London where Travis stole the show. However, they are leaving no stone unturned in enjoying their family vacation and making as many memories as possible.

The Mahomes family after visiting Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland in the past few days have now reached London. They made a quick trip to attend Morgan Wallen’s concert, just days after Taylor Swift’s performance in London. But where there is Patrick Mahomes, there ought to be his love of sports. Currently, they were seen attending the Wimbledon Open while Taylor Swift prepared for her next concert in Amsterdam.

Their latest adventure was highlighted when they were spotted at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during the Wimbledon Open. Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes made sure to share their experience with a series of shots on her IG story.

Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Skip Taylor Swift’s Concert in Amsterdam to Attend Wimbledon Open pic.twitter.com/5Uy2Q3dFNV — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) July 5, 2024

Giving a shoutout to the Mahomes, Wimbledon also posted a picture of Brittany and her QB husband enjoying the view at the Croquet Club.

They supported Francis Tiafoe against the reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court. Patrick, a three-time Super Bowl champion, sported a simple grey suit paired with a white t-shirt, while Brittany looked chic in a red, white, and blue summer dress, which was perfect for the 4th of July celebration. But fan expectations on a TnT and Mahomes reunion haven’t waned yet.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Remain Away From the Eras Tour

Despite the Europe-wide presence of the NFL star couple Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, there were speculations that the Mahomes family might join friends Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in Amsterdam during Swift’s Eras Tour. However, they opted to attend a Morgan Wallen concert at Hyde Park in London. The two were seen with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in a photo from the venue.

Given the close bond between the Mahomes family and the power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, their decision to skip the concert came as a surprise. The two couples have often embraced double dates, after Brittany and Taylor’s regular presence in the suites at Chiefs games. Despite their closeness, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ absence from Travis Kelce’s debut in Eras Tour in London edition has left many fans buzzing with questions.