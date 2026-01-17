Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Compares Drake Maye’s Accurate Throws With Steph Curry Shooting Threes

Drake Maye is gearing up for the biggest game of his young career as the Patriots prepare to face the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round. The matchup carries special meaning for the second-year quarterback. The Texans were the opponent in his first NFL start back in October 2024, and now they stand between him and New England’s first AFC Championship appearance since 2018.

That debut offered an early glimpse of what Maye could become. Houston jumped out to a 14–0 lead, but the rookie answered with a laser 40-yard touchdown to Kayshon Boutte just before halftime. Even in a loss, his poise and willingness to attack downfield hinted at the elite passer he would soon develop into.

Those traits have caught the eye of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who offered a vivid comparison while discussing his quarterback this week. Watching Maye on film, Vrabel said, reminds him of another generational talent.

“I’ve always said there’s an athleticism to him that maybe gets overlooked,” Vrabel explained on Sky Sports. “The ability to throw and be accurate from all over the place. It’s probably not what they teach, but it’s like watching Steph Curry shoot threes. You’re like, ‘I don’t know how that went in.’ His feet aren’t square, his elbow isn’t perfect, but he extends, slides, he’s off the platform, on one foot, and he’s still really accurate.”

Fifteen months later, the transformation has been dramatic. Surrounded by an improved offensive line and a deeper group of playmakers, Maye has turned into one of the most dangerous deep-ball throwers in football.

He attempted the third-most passes of 30-plus air yards and completed 54.8 percent of throws traveling at least 20 yards, second only to Sam Darnold. His 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns on such attempts ranked among the league’s best, highlighted by a perfect 37-yard strike to Kyle Williams in a comeback win over Baltimore.

Vrabel praised Maye’s growth as a passer, particularly his discipline in keeping his eyes downfield while improvising. “That’s something he’s worked extremely hard on with Josh McDaniels,” Vrabel added. “You can’t coach the athleticism, that’s what God gave him, but you can help him harness it.”

That blend of structure and creativity will be tested Sunday against a ferocious Texans defense ranked No. 1 in passing EPA per play. Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson form one of the league’s most intimidating pass-rush duos, and Houston thrives on forcing mistakes. Maye turned the ball over three times in his first meeting with them and had a shaky moment last week against the Chargers with an early interception and a fumble.

Yet ball security has been one of his biggest improvements. His turnover-worthy play rate dropped from 3.5 percent as a rookie to 2.7 percent this season, better than every remaining playoff quarterback except C.J. Stroud and Josh Allen. The progress has fueled a statistical breakout that has vaulted him into the MVP conversation.

Maye led the NFL in completion percentage (72.0), passer rating (113.5), yards per attempt (8.9), and QBR (77.2) while throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns. By nearly every efficiency metric, he was the most productive quarterback in football. If he ultimately captures the league’s top individual honor, few around the Patriots would be surprised.

Vrabel believes those numbers are only part of the story. What stands out to him is Maye’s value in critical moments, as back-to-back end-of-half scrambles for 30- and 20-plus yards to set up field goals.

“That’s a pretty good chunk player to have,” Vrabel said. “He’s an amazing chess piece.”

Now that chess piece faces the ultimate test. The Texans know firsthand how dangerous Maye can be, but they’ll encounter a far more confident and complete quarterback this time. With an MVP-caliber season behind him and a coach comparing his throws to the greatest shooter in NBA history, Maye has the Patriots believing another deep January run is within reach.