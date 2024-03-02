mobile app bar

Patriots QB Mac Jones Seen Practicing Pocket Presence Hours Removed From New England Rumors

Ayush Juneja
Published

“I Don’t Think There Was Any Point”: Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Took Mac Jones Out of the Game

Patriots Mac Jones scrambled out of the pocket for short yardage in the 4th quarter. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Pats

Mac Jones has faced criticism over the years for his inability to maneuver inside the pocket and for lacking the ability to make plays. After a successful rookie year, the former Alabama QB fell off in the last two seasons. Last season, before he was benched for Zappe, he had a 2-9 record as a starter and threw more picks than TDs. The Patriots finished the season 4-13, which led to Belichick being replaced in favor of Jerod Mayo.

The Patriots QB position hasn’t been stable since Brady departed. Drafted by Bill, and now into his last year of the contract, it seems his team in Boston is about to end as Mayo and the changed organization could be looking the make the best use of their 3rd pick to draft a new and potential franchise signal caller.

However, amid all the rumors flying around, Mac is keeping his head down and working on working on his basics which involves his his pocket movement and elusiveness. Looks like he isn’t going down without a fight and is willing to fight for his place and show the franchise why he was a top prospect in his draft class.

 

The Patriots have the opportunity to utilize their 3rd overall pick and could potentially land Jayden Daniels, who is projected to be picked 3rd in the 2024 Draft. They haven’t had such a high pick since 1993 when they selected Bledsoe as the 1st overall pick. This draft class is considered one of the best for quarterbacks, and the Patriots’ new unofficial GM and Director of Scouting have previously stated that they will carefully assess which quarterback is the right fit, capable of being the shot-caller for them, and meeting their high standards. It seems increasingly likely that the 6-time Super Bowl winners might indeed draft a quarterback.

Mac Jones’s dedication to self-improvement has captured the fans’ attention. While almost everyone appreciates his commitment and effort, not everyone believes this alone justifies giving him another chance in New England. Many have pointed out that the young quarterback looks promising and could potentially perform better with a strong offensive lineup.

Is it Too Late for Mac Jones?

Some fans feel the Patriots are hastily considering trading Jones, deeming it a potential mistake. They argue that Jones is talented but wasn’t provided with enough offensive weapons to thrive. Fans assert that the Patriots have undergone numerous changes in the past few years, creating an unfavorable situation for Jones to succeed. If he can still improve and become a competent starter, supporters suggest that the team could address other positions in the draft.

However, many believe it is too late for him. While they appreciate his hustle, they feel a mutual departure would be beneficial for both him and the team. Others assert that, while it is unfair for the team to trade him given the cards he was dealt, the NFL is a tough business, and it is not for everyone. Fans said,

The Patriots currently have $78.1 million in cap space. While they can trade Jones for a draft pick now, keeping him for another year won’t make a difference, even if they draft a new QB like Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. While acquiring a new signal caller seems urgent for the new regime, there is no guarantee that a first-round QB won’t turn out to be a bust.

Under Mayo’s leadership, the franchise is focused on long-term projects, and unlike many teams, the Patriots are not just a quarterback away from success. There are a lot of missing pieces, and while a quarterback is a crucial component, any QB drafted behind this offensive line may end up facing challenges similar to Jones. Without offensive weapons, no signal caller can succeed.

The Patriots have the option to trade down and draft Marvin Harrison Jr, who appears to be a generational talent in this draft class. They could target more offensive linemen, tackles, and receivers, providing Jones with another year alongside elite weapons. Alternatively, they could explore signing a free agent like Baker Mayfield, who has demonstrated that with good offensive play-calling and talent around him, he can succeed.

