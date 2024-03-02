Patriots QB Mac Jones Seen Practicing Pocket Presence Hours Removed From New England Rumors

Mac Jones has faced criticism over the years for his inability to maneuver inside the pocket and for lacking the ability to make plays. After a successful rookie year, the former Alabama QB fell off in the last two seasons. Last season, before he was benched for Zappe, he had a 2-9 record as a starter and threw more picks than TDs. The Patriots finished the season 4-13, which led to Belichick being replaced in favor of Jerod Mayo.

The Patriots QB position hasn’t been stable since Brady departed. Drafted by Bill, and now into his last year of the contract, it seems his team in Boston is about to end as Mayo and the changed organization could be looking the make the best use of their 3rd pick to draft a new and potential franchise signal caller.

However, amid all the rumors flying around, Mac is keeping his head down and working on working on his basics which involves his his pocket movement and elusiveness. Looks like he isn’t going down without a fight and is willing to fight for his place and show the franchise why he was a top prospect in his draft class.

The Patriots have the opportunity to utilize their 3rd overall pick and could potentially land Jayden Daniels, who is projected to be picked 3rd in the 2024 Draft. They haven’t had such a high pick since 1993 when they selected Bledsoe as the 1st overall pick. This draft class is considered one of the best for quarterbacks, and the Patriots’ new unofficial GM and Director of Scouting have previously stated that they will carefully assess which quarterback is the right fit, capable of being the shot-caller for them, and meeting their high standards. It seems increasingly likely that the 6-time Super Bowl winners might indeed draft a quarterback.

Mac Jones’s dedication to self-improvement has captured the fans’ attention. While almost everyone appreciates his commitment and effort, not everyone believes this alone justifies giving him another chance in New England. Many have pointed out that the young quarterback looks promising and could potentially perform better with a strong offensive lineup.

Is it Too Late for Mac Jones?

Some fans feel the Patriots are hastily considering trading Jones, deeming it a potential mistake. They argue that Jones is talented but wasn’t provided with enough offensive weapons to thrive. Fans assert that the Patriots have undergone numerous changes in the past few years, creating an unfavorable situation for Jones to succeed. If he can still improve and become a competent starter, supporters suggest that the team could address other positions in the draft.

