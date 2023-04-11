Peyton Manning’s Former Team Denver Broncos’ “Unique” Draft Record Sets Them Apart From Most Other Franchises

The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft is usually a flashback for the teams to look back at their worst moments and an opportunity to correct their mistakes by selecting the best prospect out of college. While almost every team received this chance, three franchises never had a first-overall pick. Interestingly, one of them is the Denver Broncos, the same team where Peyton Manning set his career-best records.

The Hall of Famer was a first-overall prospect from the 1998 draft class who won against each of the 32 teams present in the NFL. Even though it was during the final phase of his career, Manning shifted to Denver, the quarterback clinched a Super Bowl title with one of the best offensive and defensive units in history.

Which teams never had the number one overall pick and yet succeeded?

The intention behind this first overall selection is to pick the best from the available lot and convert them into quality players. Sometimes it doesn’t work like that and such players often turn out to be a liability for the franchise. Eventually, they get released or waived off in the subsequent years.

The Seattle Seahawks have never selected the first overall; however, they had the number two pick twice and bagged some elite players like the former defensive tackle Steve Niehaus in 1976 and Rick Mirer (QB) in 1993.

Next up, the Ravens never had the chance to select No. 1 overall. The highest they could end up with was the fourth pick, and they drafted Jonathan Ogden, who later became a Hall of Famer.

The last on the list is the Denver Broncos, who couldn’t make it to the top but signed two former first-round picks, John Elway and Peyton Manning. Both of these quarterbacks changed the entire landscape of this franchise and combined for three Super Bowl titles.

Peyton Manning reinstated the legacy of the Denver Broncos

Already a veteran, Manning was signed by the Broncos in 2012. It appeared the then consultant for the team, John Elway, was desperate for a championship title and made the right choice. The Tennessee product played for four seasons, with the Broncos winning the Super Bowl title in 2016.

He was coming off an injury, and during his first season, Manning recorded 4,659 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, per denverbroncos.com. Later, he set an NFL record with 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdowns, earning his fifth MVP honor.

The 47-year-old made a huge impact on the team and passed on the baton to current signal-caller Russell Wilson, who is expected to follow in his footsteps and bring the Lombardi Trophy home.