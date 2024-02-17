John Elway Not Happy About Handing the Lombardi Trophy to Patrick Mahomes & Kansas City Chiefs: “Much Rather Have Given It to the 49ers”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been labeled the NFL villains, as there were many who rallied behind the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl LVIII. The NFC champs were unable to win the Super Bowl LIV rematch, despite their talent and coaching expertise. As it turns out, NFL icon John Elway, who was a big part of the award ceremony, was less than happy handing the Vince Lombardy Trophy to the defending champs.

During his recent chat on Adam Schefter’s podcast, John Elway voiced his backing for the 49ers by referencing his strong relationship with John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan. He also expressed how he had wished for the San Francisco franchise to take home the Super Bowl. So, it’s safe to say that Elway’s ties to the 49ers are indeed strong.

General Manager John Lynch is a Denver Broncos Ring-of-Famer. Moreover, Kyle Shanahan’s father, Mike, was a renowned Denver head coach, and Christian McCaffrey’s father, Ed McCaffrey, was Elway’s favorite target during his time as the Broncos’ QB.

“Well, I didn’t think about being in the Raiders home field, but I knew I was giving it to the Chiefs. I was really hoping for, obviously good friends with Johnny Lynch and Kyle Shanahan,” Elway said. “Really was rooting for them. But it was a tremendous game and the Chiefs played great, especially that second half, came back.” “I’d much rather have given it to the 49ers, but the Chiefs played great and played well enough to win that football game. (Patrick) Mahomes came through for them and so it was good to see him up there. I think he’s gonna be one of the greatest greats of all time.” John Elway added.

John Elway was a prominent figure in the Denver Broncos front office before he left the organization two years ago when his contract wasn’t renewed by the franchise. Even though he has separated professionally, Elway still keeps in touch with former Broncos players and coaches.

It’s no secret how his former team has been struggling in the NFL recently, while their biggest divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, are thriving and establishing themselves as a “dynasty” in the league. So, it’s more than understandable why Elway didn’t find happiness in handing the Chiefs the Big Trophy.

John Elway Parted Ways With The Denver Broncos in April 2023

John Elway and the Denver Broncos did not part ways in a dismissive way, rather, it was a friendly and planned move. Even after his formal role with the franchise ended, he has been vocal about helping the team whenever needed. Elway had an instrumental impact in three Super Bowl victories for the Broncos. In an interview with CBS, Elway expressed,

“I’ll still be around as a resource. I’ve been with the Denver Broncos for so long that it was nice to have some sort of connection, which is what I wanted. I didn’t want an obligation. I’m getting a little older. I want to be able to do some things I haven’t done. I’m ready to have a flexible schedule. If there’s something I can help them with, I’d do that.“

He led the Broncos to two Super Bowl victories as a quarterback and one as a general manager. He helped them build a roster in 2015 that couldn’t be stopped from holding the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in franchise history.

While his time as General Manager/Executive VP of Football Operations had a difficult finish with no playoff appearances after the Super Bowl win in January 2016, the beginning was marked by great success—five playoff appearances, five AFC West titles, and two Super Bowl appearances.