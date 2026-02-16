“It’s Kind of Getting Ridiculous”: Rob Gronkowski, Brock Purdy Reveal Which NFL Rules Need Changes in 2026

Between the Philadelphia Eagles’ Tush Push play and their past adjustments to the kickoff format, it’s safe to say that the NFL doesn’t always get things right when discussing potential changes to their rulebook. After all, nobody actually feels safer because the league decided to ban celebrations that include “violent gestures,” i.e., shooting and holstering a finger gun.

Of course, some rule changes have certainly proven to be more egregious than others. Hence why USA Today Sports allowed players to air some of their grievances by asking them what rules they would like to see changed. Suffice it to say, the list was anything but short.

“Offsides on the offense,” Brock Purdy insisted. “There’s some times where guys are not lined up on the ball, and there’s a flag that gets thrown for it where we’re all like, ‘Really?’”

According to one of the NFL’s most recognizable tight ends, Rob Gronkowski, the league should also reconsider its approach towards pass interference. “It’s kind of getting ridiculous,” the former New England Patriot stated as he halfway rolled his eyes.

Everyone from New Orleans, Louisiana, all the way up to Denver, Colorado, is likely in agreement with him. The only issue, however, is that the league doesn’t seem to have any plans to make a change to either offensive or defensive PI during this offseason.

Even though he was on the receiving end of his fair share of hits, the former Atlanta Falcon, Michael Vick, added that the various ways in which you can incur a roughing the passer penalty – or not – have gotten out of hand. “That sh*t is so inconsistent, man.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if most of their complaints will be met with any discussion during this year’s league meeting. Although, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, there are still a few things to keep an eye on throughout the coming months.

“The NFL has tried to move slowly and gradually in expanding the plays that are subject to replay review, look for that slow expansion to continue… People want transparency in replay review, I don’t expect that to happen anytime soon but it could come down the road… There will also be talk about replacing the onside kick with a 4th & 13 play that the kick off team would attempt to convert.”

It’s also worth noting that Florio felt the need to add in that one head coach whom he spoke to about the potential changes promptly exclaimed, “I hate both of them.” Fans will likely have a similar response upon discovering that news, but then again, it’s rather natural to be reluctant to change.

The fact of the matter is that football doesn’t look the same as it did 20 years ago, and it will also look different 20 years from now. If anything, let this simply serve as a reminder to appreciate what you have, because you can never be sure as to when you might lose it.