Rams Trade Rumors: Wife Kelly Reveals She and Matthew Stafford Are Not “Scared” to Leave LA

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams could have a tumultuous offseason in store. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp revealed on social media Monday that the team intends to trade him “immediately.” Since then, rumors have swirled that they’re considering offloading quarterback Matthew Stafford as well.

Advertisement

Matthew’s wife, Kelly, is not one to sit idly by while her husband’s future is in jeopardy. On Thursday’s episode of The Morning After, she told cohost Hank Winchester that she and Matthew “want to be” in Los Angeles. That said, they’re not afraid of transitioning to another team if the Rams deal him away.

“We want to be here, but I’m not scared of going elsewhere and I don’t think he is either.”

Winchester understands their feelings. He stated everyone can relate to wanting to be somewhere they’re “valued and loved.” The Stafford family felt that way in 2021, when they joined Los Angeles and won Super Bowl LVI. Right now, though, they and the Rams are on a different wavelength.

Many NFL quarterbacks have haters. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow all have their share of critics. Matthew Stafford, by and large, has mostly avoided negative discourse following his Super Bowl triumph. He’s recognized as one of the league’s better quarterbacks and a potential Hall of Famer.

Despite this, Kelly Stafford doesn’t think he’s appreciated as much as he should be in NFL circles. She thought Los Angeles was one place who properly acknowledged him. Now that the Rams are debating trading him, she’s not so sure.

“What sucks about this league is… the people who get the most glory or respect are the people that make the most noise about what they do. And that’s just not my husband… [he] is a team first guy… I want the respect for him that he deserves… I was going to kind of just slide past it, but you know what, it has been upsetting me.”

If Stafford is on the trade block, there aren’t many destinations that make sense for him. Rebuilding teams won’t want to acquire a 37-year-old signal-caller who has two years left on a contract paying him $40 million annually. As a result, only franchises who believe they’re a quarterback away from possibly winning the Super Bowl will be in the running for him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers stand out as the most viable location for Stafford. They have a veteran-laden roster and two quarterbacks – Russell Wilson and Justin Fields – that are pending free agents. Stafford has the arm strength to succeed in the AFC North. The Steelers, who also need a wideout to pair with George Pickens, could keep Stafford and Kupp together in a large deal.

Another team who could use Stafford is the New York Jets. They’re probably more likely to reunite with Aaron Rodgers than part with draft picks for Stafford, but if Rodgers retires or wants to play elsewhere, Stafford would enable them to compete in the AFC East.