“I Just Started Crying”: Erin Andrews Reacts to Taylor Swift Wearing Her Brand to the Super Bowl

One of the key talking points on the road to Super Bowl LVIII was the presence of Taylor Swift. Since the “Bad Blood” hitmaker started dating Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, Swift has been a staple in her boyfriend’s matches. However, a midweek Era’s Tour in Japan raised doubts over her presence in Kelce’s biggest match of the season. Swift, despite the time differences and tight schedule, ensured that she was present for the Super Bowl by traveling 13 hours across continents.

As news broke that Swift would be present at Allegiant Stadium, the 14-time Grammy winner instantly became the center of the spotlight in the media. Swift is a global icon and people look up to the pop sensation in multiple aspects of their lives. Fashion is also an aspect that many Swifties adore Taylor for. Hence, fans worldwide greatly anticipated her Super Bowl outfit, and Swift didn’t disappoint.

Taylor Swift entered Allegiant Stadium with Blake Lively in a bustier top, crystal slit jeans, and a KC Chiefs customized jacket by WEAR. The jacket, a symbol of her support for Kelce, was found adorable by fans and has been the talk of the town ever since. Erin Andrews, founder of WEAR and a prominent NFL sideline reporter, was over the moon with Swift rocking her brand.

In her latest podcast appearance, Erin revealed how unexpected it was for her to see Swift wearing her brand. She was expectedly over the moon and immediately called her colleagues to thank them for their hard work. She felt so overwhelmed with the entire ordeal that she broke down with happiness while she was boarding her airline.

“It’s like this just felt so damn good. I saw her walk in and I never thought in a million years. I was like, I wonder what she is wearing. So cute,” Erin said, “I just kind of thought enough is enough. She has done ours already, she wore a little cute dog tag and then I saw her walk in and I was like, Wait What? And then she had it in her little hand. I was like huh?”

It’s truly heartening to see Erin Andrews get validation from Taylor Swift. The fact that Erin has the same set of reactions, despite this being the second time Swift is wearing her brand, speaks volumes. While this will surely boost sales, Swift’s endorsement lends strength to Erin’s vision for WEAR.

When Did Taylor Swift First Rock Erin Andrews’ WEAR?

Erin Andrews has been a successful sideline reporter for the NFL for many years. Being in the thick of things in an industry dominated by alphas, Erin realized that there wasn’t enough fashionable sportswear for women. The problem stemmed from her personal experience and fan struggles led her to start WEAR in 2019.

Lo and behold, 4 years into her mission to give more wearable options for female fans, pop sensation, and fashion icon Taylor Swift became the perfect user fit for Erin Andrews and WEAR. On October 12, 2023, Taylor Swift made her first appearance in a WEAR jacket, supporting the Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Since then, netizens across the world have raised queries to know more about the brand. Sales have also naturally risen.

With interest rising quickly for WEAR, fans were super happy for Erin Andrews. Netizens also praised Taylor Swift for using her influence and coverage to support a female-led brand.

All said and done, it’s wholesome to see female entrepreneurs solving a genuine problem get support. Taylor Swift’s endorsement means a ton for Erin Andrews and we hope that she builds on this momentum to make this a big brand. Wishing WEAR all the best. You can buy WEAR merch here.