Upon Investing Heavily in ‘RealTruck’, $70,000,000 Worth Dak Prescott Donned the Strategic Advisor’s Hat to Help Scale the Brand

Dak Prescott has amassed a massive net worth of around $70,000,000 through his NFL career as the Cowboys QB. With that much money in his bank, he certainly has the acumen to make it grow even when he is not working. He is known to be an avid investor who has a great sense of identifying valuable companies. One such company is RealTruck.

Advertisement

Dak Prescott joined RealTruck’s advisory team along with six other athletes with his November 2021 investment which he made through Patricof Co. He was not the only NFL player on that list who saw the true value in the aftermarket truck parts and accessories company as other pro football players like George Kittle, Jason Kelce, Byron Jones, and Beau Allen also invested heavily in it.

Dak Prescott Once Invested in RealTruck Through Patricof Co

Following his investment in RealTruck, Dak and other professional athletes who were added to the advisory team of the company, were said to be involved in the operations of the company. This also included that they would attend quarterly meetings with the top executives of RealTruck, helping the brand reach potential customers. Dak even talked about his investment in RealTruck which has strengthened his portfolio.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/atmsp98/status/1517883633553530881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Over the years, I have worked with Patricof Co to build a strong portfolio of investments that I believe in and fully support,” Dak Prescott had said, per PRNewsWire. “I try to be as active as I can with these companies and look to add value in different ways. By joining the RealTruck athlete advisory team, I hope to have a meaningful impact on all aspects of the business, both forward facing and behind the scenes.”

RealTruck is already revolutionizing the truck accessories industry. The company provides its customers with an inspirational truck build series and an innovative shopping experience for die-hard truck enthusiasts. No wonder so many NFL stars had no issues in investing in the growing venture.

Dak’s Growing Relationship With RealTruck

Dak Prescott was so impressed with the one of its kind service of this company that even he got his Ford F-350 truck upgraded with their cutting edge accessories. RealTruck equipped Dak’s truck with impressive gears that turned its utility, comfort, security, and performance up a notch.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealTruck/status/1615404383822573568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

RealTruck even teamed up with Dak Prescott and other NFL stars to announce their Trucket List Series, in which the pro athletes partnered with the aftermarket automotive company to build dream trucks and then gift them to local hometown heroes for their sacrifice to the country.

Indeed, RealTruck seems to be rolling along nicely and the more it scales the better, especially for Dak.