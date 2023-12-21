Richard Sherman Has a Heated Exchange With Seahawks Fans for His Support for the 49ers: “How Many SBs Seattle Been to Since I Left?”

Richard Sherman has made quite a name for himself as an analyst after playing over a decade in the NFL with teams like the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. Recently, he found himself in a heated exchange with the 12s, who called him out for supporting both teams despite winning the Super Bowl with the Hawks. The former cornerback, who has maintained his affection for both of them, was ready to clap back with his sharp comebacks.

Sherman was an important part of the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII. After moving on to the 49ers, he adapted to the environment pretty quickly. He consistently voiced his support for the Niners ever since. However, this didn’t sit right with a Seahawks fan, as he took issue with Sherman’s divided fandom.

In a tweet, this fan had a strong-worded note for Sherman, writing,

“Someone needs to remind Richard Sherman where he got his Super Bowl… with the SEATTLE SEAHAWKS. Get out of here with this 49ers support. We don’t have that.”

In response, Sherman defended his right to support both teams. He emphasized that he played an instrumental role in bringing a championship to Seattle and stated that he would continue to support both teams. He retweeted the post, adding,

“I will support the teams I played for. You need to remember we brought the city that Championship not vice versa. So I will support both the 49ers and the Seahawks. Acting like you gave me something like I owe something. You need to appreciate the team that brought you that and stay in your lane.”

Sherman even goes on to respond to a user’s comment who had teasingly asked how many All-Pros Sherman won after moving to the 49ers. The former NFL star quickly clapped back, remarking, “How many SBs Seattle been to since I left? Don’t worry I will wait.”

The loyalty shown by Sherman to his teams in the past is truly remarkable. He has made three Super Bowl appearances in his career, two with the Seattle Seahawks and his latest with the San Francisco 49ers.

In the 2014 Super Bowl, he had an impactful presence with three combined tackles and a pass deflection, leading to a 43-8 loss for the Denver Broncos.

Richard Sherman Engages With Fans: Unfiltered

In a continued clash on X, a user by the name of Curt Clifford argued that players are paid by the people of the city. In his view, Sherman should be grateful and appreciate the franchise that offered him an opportunity. This user wrote,

“YOU HAVE TO REMEMBER YOU GET PAID FROM THE PEOPLE IN THAT CITY, AND YOU GET PAID TO PLAY A GAME! Talk about UNGRATEFUL.”

In response to Clifford’s statement, Sherman addressed the fact that players are paid by the billionaire owner of the team. He wrote:

“Get paid by the billionaire that owns the team,” added Sherman. He followed with another reply, writing, “Pay employees to do a job. Just like every other corporation.”

Richard is known for his outspoken demeanor. This time again, he found himself at the center of attention, engaging in a direct exchange with fans. While most athletes choose to remain silent in such instances, Sherman stood for his firm support for both his past teams. His unconventional approach, coupled with a strong passion for the sport beyond teams, speaks volumes of his loyalty.