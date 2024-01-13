Who Else Made It to Pete Carroll’s Farewell Party Along With Russell Wilson?

Pete Carroll had a forced exit from the head coach seat of the Seattle Seahawks after a 14-year run. The departure was rather shocking, especially as the seasoned coach fought to stay with the team. However, the management had a different perspective. The now-former head coach, who led the Legion of Boom to a Super Bowl, definitely deserved an epic farewell, something that materialized in several Seahawks legends’ presence.

In his cozy yet familiar-faced farewell party, Carroll’s former QB, Russell Wilson, was present. In the photos he shared, the star QB can be seen, all smiles, while bidding his former coach a proper farewell. He was surrounded by some other hot-shot faces, like Seahawks CB Coach DeShawn Shead, former Seahawks safety Kameron Chancellor, former WR Sidney Rice, and LB Bobby Wagner.

Moreover, WR Jermaine Kearse, WR Tyler Lockett, and Richard Sherman were also spotted at the party. Taking to social media, Wilson added glimpses of the farewell bash, accompanying it with a heartwarming caption.

“Good celebrating you tonight Coach! Grateful for all you’ve done for me, my family, teammates and so many others,” he wrote.

Each of the attendees shares a special bond with Carroll. Sherman and Wilson were drafted by the Seahawks and faced their first few years under Carroll’s patronage. However, there were some notable absentees, like Marshawn ‘Beast Mode’ Lynch, which also stirred conversations.

The 12s Pay Tributes to Pete Carroll

After Pete Carroll’s departure, the Seattle Seahawks took to Instagram with a nostalgic montage of the team. The now-former head coach takes the floor in the background, expressing his gratitude for his remarkable journey with the franchise. The team’s official page recognized the departing head coach’s legacy, with a caption that read, ‘instilling a championship culture like no other’.

The NFL community, which witnessed the end of an era, started pouring affection and appreciation on Carrol. A fan wrote, “Just keep him on the sideline for vibes even though he won’t coach,” asking to see more of Carroll’s enthusiasm.

The coach who helped the team claim the Super Bowl XLVIII was called a ‘legend’ by another fan: “We’re all crying. What a legend. We’ll miss you Pete.”

A fan who couldn’t bear the news commented, “Worst week ever. We love you Coach Pete.”

Another fan, who thought Carroll was synonymous with the Seahawks, expressed affection, “He is the Seahawks “.

The Seahawks missed their playoff berth in spite of beating the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 8, which was a hard pill to swallow. This was especially dreadful, as they briefly ruled the NFC West division with a 5-2 record in the earlier season. Though they boasted a .606 win percentage in 14 regular seasons, Carroll himself accepted that the Seahawks ‘lost their edge‘ lately.

The departure of the fourth-longest-serving coach in the NFL feels like an outrageous step. But it has the potential to provide the Seahawks with a breath of fresh air. Moreover, retaining Pete Carroll in the organization also guarantees the ‘best of both worlds’ solution for the Seahawks.