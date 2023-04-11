Russell Wilson Has a Strong Message for the Haters as Ciara Wilson’s “Strong Girls Need No Men” Controversy Gains Pace

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Superstar quarterback Russell Wilson is one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the NFL. While his recent stints on the football field haven’t been that good, the star QB’s optimistic attitude has stayed as it is which is fantastic to see.

Despite the fact that fans turned his “Let’s Ride” motto into a meme, the veteran QB has repeatedly expressed on his social media handles that he just doesn’t care about all the negative comments and is focussed on his goal. Many reckon that a massive reason behind Wilson’s positive attitude is his undying love for his family and the almighty.

Russell Wilson yet again proves that he’s got his wife Ciara’s back

It is no secret that Russell Wilson is a deeply religious man. In fact, a few days ago, Russell had gone to a maximum security prison in order to teach the lesson repentance to the inmates. Of course, he accompanied by Ciara in his endeavor to spread the message of God.

That is what fans actually love the most about the star couple. Adding another chapter to the book of “two inseparable souls having each other’s back,” Russell voiced his opinion on the ongoing “strong girls need no men” controversy involving Ciara.

For the unversed, Ciara recently came out with a song named “Da-Girls” and while it is turning out to be a major hit, many people have criticized the pop star for using questionable lyrics.

Giving a strong message to such haters, Ciara recently uploaded a video on her Instagram account in which Russell was seen lovingly saying “you don’t need me, I need you.” This made Ciara go “awww,” before adding that she needs him too but what she meant by “strong girls need no men” was that society should value the independence of every woman and not deem them as someone who are dependent on the “men of the house.”

Wilson, with a smile on his face, nodded in agreement and said “yeah” when Ciara stated towards the end of the video that her lyrics are a shoutout to independent women.

Russell & Ciara Wilson believe in giving back to the community

Right from spreading the word of the Lord among inmates, to providing millions of meals to the less fortunate, Russell and Ciara just never fail when it comes to giving back to the community. When the star QB was with the Seahawks, he used to regularly visit the Seattle’s children hospital to put a smile on the faces of young patients.

Russell went on to start a youth football camp as well and all the proceeds from it went to Charles Ray III Diabetes Association. Moreover, the star QB’s “Why Not You” foundation has helped innumerable children who are trying to defeat cancer. All such deeds helped Ciara and Russell in earning the prestigious Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award last year in May.