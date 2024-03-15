“We’ve Seen the Darker Times”: Baker Mayfield Praises Wife Emily While Looking Forward to Bright Future

Baker Mayfield has found his home in Tampa. From barely getting any time on the field to hopping three teams in the past three years, it hasn’t been an easy journey for the former Oklahoma Sooners star. Though it was a journey filled with commotion, Mayfield had his pillar of support in his wife Emily. During a very recent press conference, following his contract signing with the Buccaneers, the star QB couldn’t help but shower love on his significant other, recalling how she has been through thick and thin with him since they met in 2017.

Advertisement

Wary of his recent struggles, a reporter inquired, “The journey you’ve been on and Emily has been on that with you. Just what is it meant to have her stand through all that and now the greatest of times?” Baker who has been married to Emily since 2019, smiled as he expressed appreciation for his wife’s constant support.

“There were a lot of dark times that we went through, together,” claimed Baker Mayfield. The Bucs quarterback also laid down what it meant to have her by his side, stating,

Advertisement

“To have the support, I think, it’s extremely important that you have somebody that you can lean on at all times and not that I was very good at leaning on her at all times.” followed by, “I carry a lot of that weight myself but she’s always been the support piece and has always believed in me and just been consistent.”

Mayfield also emphasized that Emily has consistently been his rock, showing her support in both the good and bad days. He also quipped that Emily never hesitates to give him a swift kick ‘in the rear end‘ when needed. However, with the big contract and their upcoming child in a few months, the Mayfields are now savoring the moment, because they’ve ‘seen the darker times‘.

The couple is navigating the biggest and most positive changes in their lives. It’s not just Baker’s professional life but also the personal front that awaits the arrival of their baby girl. Moreover, apart from being a supportive wife and an expecting mother, Emily Mayfield has maintained a professional life. She has become a social media influencer with 222k followers on Instagram.

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily Makes Tampa Bay Intentions Clear

Emily, who is expecting in early April, has been glowing with her baby bump, often sharing pictures on her Insta page. In her recent post, Mrs. Mayfield wore a Tampa Bay sweatshirt, with a caption that implied a lot. “Here to stay [heart emoji]” wrote Emily, which was inferred by fans as her way of announcing Tampa Bay as the new home for Baker Mayfield.

Advertisement

Baker Mayfield, as cheered by his wife, recently signed a three-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It grants $115 million to the quarterback with $50 million guaranteed over the course. The move comes after Mayfield led the team to the postseason with a 9-8 record. He also outperformed the Eagles in the WildCard Round, tallying a total of three touchdowns.

Moreover, the former first-round pick completed a career-high 364 of 566 passes (64.3%), a career-high 4,044 yards, and also a career-high 28 touchdowns in the regular season. His season concluded in the Divisional Round after falling short to the Lions. Ready to turn the tables, the Bucs have shown immense faith in Mayfield again, with a hope of taking their record forward in 2024.