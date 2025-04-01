“There’s No Way He’s Gonna Retire”: NFL Veteran Believes He Knows Aaron Rodgers’ Next Move

Aaron Rodgers is toying with the emotions of fans once again. He’s been showing all signs toward signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has yet to sign anything official. It’s allowed for the fanbase to get both excited about the signing, as well as upset that he won’t just sign the deal and get it over with. But NFL veteran Darius Butler knows exactly what’s coming, and it’s certainly not retirement.

If anything is for sure about Rodgers, it’s that he won’t be retiring even at the age of 41. Many reports have confirmed this and stated that he’s just weighing all of his options. But still, in this day in age, where answers are just a few taps away, people have grown restless with the lack of one.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Butler agreed that Rodgers definitely won’t retire. McAfee also asked the former defensive back who would be the QB of the Steelers come Week 1 of the 2025 season.

“Aaron Rodgers,” Butler said confidently. “Just looking at it, I know people are still talking Vikings hanging out there. I don’t see that happening, I see Rodgers being the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hopefully that announcement doesn’t come today, being that it is April Fools. But I think that it is coming at some point before the draft… None of us thinks that Aaron is going to retire.”

“I see Aaron Rodgers being the starting Quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.. There’s no way he’s gonna retire” ~ @DariusJButler #PMSLive https://t.co/U4Tw52WkLh pic.twitter.com/SvXMVuECPI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 1, 2025

McAfee agreed with Butler and even added that, especially after the workout at UCLA, it doesn’t seem like Rodgers is considering hanging them up anytime soon. McAfee also pointed out that in the video, Rodgers is wearing all black, which are the Steelers’ colors. He’s also throwing to current Pittsburgh receiver, DK Metcalf. The workout also came after a meeting Rodgers had with the team. In essence, all signs point to an eventual contract being signed.

“I even saw people analyzing Rodgers’ hand size,” McAfee jokes. “I saw a tweet go, ‘We go from Kenny Pickett’s hand size to Aaron Rodgers’ hand size on a football.’ It feels like everything that comes out gets Steelers fans either more excited, or ‘Make a decision already, we’re sick of waiting for this guy’.”

It’s a good point by McAfee. Furthermore, he straight up asked how the video made his Steelers co-host feel. Surprisingly though, Tone Digs responded by saying the video kind of pissed him off. This was confusing to both Butler and McAfee, who agreed Digs should be excited rather than upset.

Nevertheless, we continue to wait and see what Rodgers ultimately decides. The guy owns the NFL media at the moment, and for good reason. He’s a massive domino that is yet to fall. Hopefully, as Butler points out, he will make the decision sooner rather than later, so we can all move on.